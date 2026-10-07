Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Week 4 ‘Mariah Carey Night’ Spoilers – LIVE

It’s Week 4 of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, as the 12 celebrity contestants and their professional partners take on “Mariah Carey Night.” In another first for the beloved show, the stars will hit the ballroom floor with dance styles to some of Carey’s most iconic hits, including “Hero,” “Emotions,” and “Obsessed.” For a full list of theme nights leading up to the finale, click here.

Last week was “Yacht Rock Night,” and fans were shocked to see Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart go home so early in the competition. Voting is crucial, and fans can vote for their favorite performances by text or online during the live broadcast. Voting will close after the final performance.

The judges’ scores and fan votes will be combined to determine which couple has the lowest score and will be eliminated tonight.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

October 6 Live Recap: Week 4

Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong

Song: “Emotions”

Type of Dance: “Jazz”

Feedback: Derek Hough called it a “great way to start the show,” admiring her personality in the performance and her excellent pirouette. Bruno Tonioli called it “well presented,” and Carrie Ann Inaba called it “nice, clean, and polished” and her “best dance so far.”

Carrie Ann: 7

Derek: 7

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 21/30

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach

Song: “Anytime You Need a Friend”

Type of Dance: Rumba

Feedback: Bruno loved Frech’s “charisma” in the performance and shared that he had a “perfect frame.” Carrie Ann called it “spectacular,” and Derek shared that it was “seriously sophisticated.”

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 8

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 24/30

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson

Song: “It’s Like That”

Type of Dance: Tango

Fast Fact: Harry Shum Jr. was a backup dancer in the music video!

Feedback: Carrie Ann called it “masterful” and “beautiful.” Derek called it “sharp” and “loved” seeing Shum Jr. take chances and doing his own moves in the dance, Bruno called it a “red hot tango.”

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 8

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 24/30

Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy

Song: “My All”

Type of Dance: Rumba

Feedback: Derek shared that it “was the first time” that he could see Dewan’s feelings in her dance. “Jenna Dewan has entered the ballroom,” he said. Bruno said that tonight he saw “artistry” in her movements, and Carrie Ann admired that Dewan was “vulnerable” and loved her solo.

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 8

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 24/30

Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess

Song: “#Beautiful”

Type of Dance: Foxtrot

Feedback: Bruno called the dance “elegant” and believed he was “on time” and did a “proper” foxtrot. He admired the “improvement.” Carrie Ann liked how he supported Burgess in the dance and “channeled beauty.” Derek called it “so much better” and “loved watching” Cameron dance.

Carrie Ann: 7

Derek: 7

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 21/30

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas

Song: “If It’s Over”

Type of Dance: Waltz

Feedback: Carrie Ann shared that she got “emotional” because Higgins’ performance was “excellent.” Derek called it a “classic waltz” that was “pure ballroom dancing.” Bruno called it “delicious,” adding that Higgins had “royal poise.”

Carrie Ann: 9

Derek: 8

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 25/30 (The first 9 of the season!)

Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson

Song: “Obsessed”

Type of Dance: Samba

Feedback: Derek didn’t think it was “quite a samba,” but it was definitely a Rodriguez-type dance, calling it “fun.” Bruno said it was “something,” noting that people love him regardless of his dances. Carrie Ann believed Rodriguez was not his usual happy self, believing he was “dimming his light” during tonight’s performance.

Carrie Ann: 4

Derek: 4

Bruno: 5

Final Score: 13/30

Jackson Olson & Emma Slater

Song: “Without You”

Type of Dance: Waltz

Feedback: Bruno said that Olson was “on the music” and believed he had done his best since last week. Carrie Ann said it was “well done,” and Derek gave Olson some tips on his arm work, but overall liked the performance.

Carrie Ann: 7

Derek: 7

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 21/30

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik

Song: “Fantasy”

Type of Dance: Jazz

Feedback: Carrie Ann wanted Ali to “hit” her moves “a little harder” to “elevate” the dance. Derek said that the actress was “blossoming” and “charismatic,” but he wanted more “impact” in the performance. Bruno agreed with Carrie Ann, wanting to see her “push her” dance “a little harder.”

Carrie Ann: 6

Derek: 7

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 20/30

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

Song: “Touch My Body”

Type of Dance: Rumba

Feedback: Derek sees Wood “stepping into that leading man” but believes he “played it safe” with his arms. Bruno called it “shocking” in the best way and appreciated that he didn’t “hold back.” Carrie Ann liked that he added “spice” but wanted him to find “balance” in his movements.

Carrie Ann: 6

Derek: 6

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 19/30

Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa

Song: “Vision of Love”

Type of Dance: Viennese waltz

Feedback: Bruno shared that Stiles had “wonderful movement” in her dance, calling it “elegant.” Carrie Ann called it Stiles’ “breakthrough,” noting that the actress was “in the game.” Derek noticed her “gorgeous arms” and wanted to make sure Stiles “breathed.”

Carrie Ann: 7

Derek: 7

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 21/30

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

Song: “Hero”

Type of Dance: Rumba

Feedback: Carrie Ann called it “powerful” and “divine,” but wanted Glenn to “pull back.” Derek called it “beautiful” and loved their partnership. Bruno shared that Glenn was a “great” dancer, appreciating how she was able to “fill the room” with her movements.

Carrie Ann: 7

Derek: 8

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 23/30

Top Scores of the Night: Maura Higgins with 25/30

Lowest Scores of the Night: Guillermo Rodriguez with 13/30

Who Went Home on Week 4 of DWTS?

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing “with the Stars stars Brandon Armstrong and Ciara Miller. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

After the combined scores of the judges’ and fans’ votes, the celebrity contestant and pro partner going home in Week 4 are Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong.