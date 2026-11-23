With the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale just around the corner, fans are getting excited about their favorite teams. The final five includes Olympic ice skater Amber Glenn and her professional dance partner, Pasha Pashkov.

During the season finale, each of the finalists will have to perform three new routines, including the freestyle. Ahead of the new episode, many are curious to learn more about the pros headed to the final episode.

Just how many Mirrorball trophies has Pasha Pashkov won during his DWTS career?

Fans Would Love to See Pasha Pashkov Secure a Victory

Pasha Pashkov was born on May 28, 1986, in Russia. This spring, he celebrated his 40th birthday. He married his dance partner, Daniella Karagach, in 2014, and they went on to welcome their daughter, Nikita, in 2023.

The couple has been well-acquainted with many of the other DWTS pros for years. Pasha joined the show as a pro dancer for season 28, with Daniella following in season 29.

But despite being a fan favorite, Pasha Pashkov still has yet to win his first Mirrorball trophy.

In seasons 29-31, the Russian dancer had a series of bad luck. During those three years, he and his celebrity partners finished in second-to-last place. Thankfully, things changed in season 32. That year, he and reality star Ariana Madix teamed up.

Pasha and Ariana made it all the way to the season 32 finale, finishing in third place. Actress Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy took the Mirrorball trophy that year, with singer Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach coming in second.

Though Pasha and Ariana didn’t win, they still impressed many fans with their freestyle. It also gave fans a chance to see a side of the Russian dancer they hadn’t seen before. His choreography proved he had what it takes to become a DWTS champion.

Many fans believe this will be Pasha’s year to finally win his Mirrorball trophy.

The Husband/Wife Duo Face Off Again in the DWTS Season 35 Finale

Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach were the first husband and wife pair to compete against each other in the finale during season 32. This year, they’ll do it all again.

All season long, Amber and Pasha have been fan favorites, but so have Ezra and Daniella. Fans absolutely adored their dance-off routine, which saw all four dancers work together to create something spectacular.

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans know Pasha for his serious, quiet nature. However, he admitted that Amber Glenn has helped him unlock his silly side.

“The positive comments online is that a lot of people saying that they haven’t seen this side of me and that Amber pulls it out of me,” the 40-year-old told the Viall Files. “So thank you for pulling out the fun side of me.”

In the finale, Amber and Pasha will dance the Quickstep to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima for the judges’ choice routine. After that, they will perform in the instant dance challenge. Their freestyle routine will be a medley between two Madonna songs, “Like a Prayer” and “Music.”

Watch Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov compete for the Mirrorball trophy when the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale begins this week. The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, on ABC. Don’t miss out.