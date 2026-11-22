When the “Dancing with the Stars” finale airs just two days before Thanksgiving, not everyone in the cast and crew can get home on time. Host Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife, Angela, found a way to make sure no one spends the holidays alone. The ‘DWTS’ Thanksgiving isn’t a quiet holiday, though; it steadily grew into something more.

Ribeiro told TV Insider’s Swooon that the Thanksgiving gathering at his home began after his 2014 Mirrorball win. After his season ended and he went on tour with his fellow cast members, he said, they wanted to keep spending time together. That first year, they invited just a few people over. By the next year, the gathering had grown even larger.

A Family Away from Home

Ribeiro explained that the idea came from a simple observation. Neither his family nor Angela’s is from California, and many of the show’s pros and cast members don’t live there, either. Even though they’re all in Los Angeles at Thanksgiving, they have nowhere in particular to go for the holiday. So, the Ribeiros decided to host a Friendsgiving, where everyone could spend time together. Ribeiro reports that they have done it nearly every year since.

Ribeiro said that the tradition originated with this mindset: “Let’s do something where we can bring this family together and spend time with one another.”

Over the years, troupe members, pros, and even celebrities who are in Los Angeles without family nearby go to the Ribeiro home. Ribeiro says the goal has always been to make everyone feel the same holiday warmth they would experience back home.

“The goal, constantly, is this is a family show and we are a family and we care about making sure that everyone feels the Thanksgiving love that they would normally feel if they were at home, wherever their family is,” he continued. “And so it was important to us, and we’ve continued the tradition.”

Plus, a Peek Behind the Scenes

Fans will get a closer look at how it all came together in the upcoming “Dancing with the Holidays” special to air on December 1. Ribeiro promised the episode would show how the tradition came together this year.

When asked about his family’s holiday plans, Ribeiro emphasized that this holiday season is “all about staying home.”

Though the family is staying home, that does not mean they won’t be staying active. “It was a long year, lots going on, a great year. And we’re going to stay home and enjoy it with the kids and play a little bit of golf, a little bit of baseball and gymnastics and dance, and all the rest of the good stuff that the kids do and I’ll enjoy it with them,” he said.

Ribeiro and his wife have three children together, and Ribeiro has a daughter from a previous marriage to “Star Trek: Voyager” actress Robin Stapler. His eldest daughter, Sienna, 24, is an actress in her own right. His eldest son, Alfonso “AJ” Jr., is 13; son Anders is 11; and youngest daughter Ava is 7.