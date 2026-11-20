When ABC dropped the official song lineup for the DWTS Season 35 finale, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold’s Freestyle pick didn’t take long to spark buzz online.

The pair will close out the season with a mashup of “Singin’ in the Rain” and Rihanna’s “Umbrella”—the exact combination Tom Holland made famous during his unforgettable 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance. This news leaves viewers wondering if Wood plans to pay homage to the iconic routine in the DWTS ballroom.

News of Connor Wood’s Freestyle Sent Fans Into an Online Frenzy

Before the DWTS song choices were announced on November 19, 2026, Connor Wood teased fans with a snippet of him singing Rihanna’s “Umbrella” in a TikTok clip. It was announced that Wood and Rylee Arnold, would dance their freestyle to “Singing in the Rain” and the Rihanna classic.

The comedian and podcaster sang a bit of the 2007 smash song. Then, the video clip segued into a video clip of Tom Holland performing the mashup. He performed an unforgettable dance to both those songs for a 2017 episode of the series “Lip Sync Battle.”

Fans couldn’t believe their ears! They shared their excitement about what could be an epic performance and tribute to the “Spider Man” star. His video has racked up 36M views on YouTube thus far.

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One fan wrote, “Omg it would be so good!” A second fan penned, “If he does this song he isn’t going anywhere!”

“If Connor and Rylee do the ‘Umbrella’ dance, OMG!” exclaimed a third TikTok user. A fourth fan concluded, “This is either going to be spectacular or spectacularly bad.”

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold Outlasted Other Celebrities and Pros to Make it To the Season Finale

Disney Disney/Eric McCandless

They may have finished last with the judges in the Season 35 semifinals, yet an outpouring of viewer votes kept Wood and Arnold alive for finale night. That twist didn’t go unnoticed online. DWTS fans were sharply divided over seeing the comedian advance ahead of pairs with stronger technical scores.

Wood could barely process making the DWTS finale cut with Arnold. In an interview with Extra, the comedian shared just how stunned he felt when their names were called. He admitted, “I don’t think I moved. I was stuck.”

“It was like when Medusa looks at you and you turn into stone. I really had to go backstage and take my jacket off and sit on the ground,” he added.

Wood explained that he was as shocked as viewers. “It was more like anyone could go, you know?” he said. “This show is so unexpected and it’s great TV. You never know.”

Performing such a viral routine plays right into Wood’s strengths as a comedian and internet personality, giving him a golden opportunity to win over viewers with pure entertainment value even if he isn’t the most technical dancer in the lineup.

Whether he pulls off a full-blown homage to Holland or puts his own spin on the mashup, one thing is certain. Nobody will be looking away when Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold take the floor for the Season 35 finale of DWTS.

DWTS’ Season 35 finale airs Tuesday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.