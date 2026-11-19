If you have ever watched a DWTS elimination and wondered how the math actually adds up, you are far from alone.

While judges’ paddles and viewer votes both play a major role in deciding who goes home each week, the exact formula often leaves fans confused. Thankfully, showrunner Conrad Green already pulled back the curtain during a 2025 interview, breaking down how the ballroom’s scoring system really works.

So How Are The Votes Calculated on DWTS?

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The shocking elimination of Jenna Johnson and “Gray’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum, Jr. during DWTS semifinals episode brought up a two-decade show debate. Just how are the votes tabulated to determine who goes home each episode?

Well, the answer was hiding in plain sight for over a year. Showrunner Conrad Green opened up about how the votes are calculated. He broke it down for viewers confused about the process.

He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025, “It’s 50/50, effectively.” Green says. He share that couples receive ranking points as determined by their position on the leaderboard. Additionally, fan votes are calculated the same way.

“When you see the judges’ leaderboards, say there’s five couples and you’re in first place on that leaderboard, you get five judges ranking points. If you’re in second place, you get four, if you’re in third place, you get three, [fourth place,] two, [and fifth place,] one,” he explained.

“We do the same with the amount of public votes. You add those two [separate] ranking points together, and the couple with the lowest combined total of those ranking points goes home. And if there’s a tie on those ranking points, the couple with the fewest public votes goes home.”

Therefore, according to DWTS scoring, Shum and Johnson effectively received lower votes from fans than judges. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough awarded the pair two perfect scores during the semifinals episode.

DWTS Showrunner Conrad Green Addressed Online Contestant Bullying

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DWTS inspires some of the most passionate fans on television, but that energy can quickly cross the line when eliminations or scores spark anger online. Contestants and pros alike have dealt with harsh social media backlash over the years, and showrunner Conrad Green has spoken out about how ugly that online piling-on can get.

“It’s awful,” Green said to The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s this element of social media where some people feel they’re entitled to be as mean as you can possibly be just for the sake of sport. Some people get that much harder than others.”

Harry Shum, Jr. spoke out about the online chatter directed toward himself and Johnson after his elimination. He told E! News that online “bullying” caused the couple to have a “trauma bond.”

“Social media is a little nuts. I hope they address that at a certain point,” Shum told the outlet. “Because I think there’s a good amount of bullying that doesn’t feel really good, and I think the rest of the cast feels it.”

The three-hour DWTS season finale airs live across the country on Tuesday, Nov. 24, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.