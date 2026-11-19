Before “Dancing With the Stars” became one of television’s biggest reality competitions, Alec Mazo helped make history as the show’s first-ever professional dancer to win the Mirrorball Trophy. Mazo competed during the inaugural season in 2005, partnering with actress Kelly Monaco and helping launch what would become a long-running television phenomenon.

Unlike many of his former colleagues, however, Mazo eventually chose to pursue a career outside the entertainment industry. These days, the former ballroom champion works in finance and enjoys life with his wife and fellow former DWTS pro, Edyta Sliwinska.

Alec’s ‘DWTS’ Career

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Mazo joined the original cast of “Dancing With the Stars” when the series premiered in June 2005. He was partnered with “General Hospital” actress Kelly Monaco, and the pair quickly became fan favorites.

“Several producers contacted us in 2005, when they were looking for professionals to appear on a show,” Mazo recalled in a 2013 interview with Jake’s Takes. “I believe that the producers chose us due to our competitive results, how we looked, our personalities and to see if there was a match between a professional and a celebrity who they paired up with us.”

After weeks of competition, they defeated finalists John O’Hurley and Charlotte Jørgensen to become the show’s first-ever champions.

Mazo returned for several additional seasons, partnering with celebrities including Tatum O’Neal, Heather Mills and Josie Maran. He ultimately competed in five seasons before departing the series in 2009.

Life After ‘DWTS’

His final season wasn’t the end of his professional ambitions, however. Mazo went on to pursue graduate studies at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, earning an advanced degree in management.

The career change marked a significant departure from the world of competitive ballroom dancing, but it gave him an opportunity to explore a different professional path.

Following his departure from “Dancing With the Stars”, Mazo transitioned into business and finance. According to his professional profile, he serves as a general partner at DGA Capital, moving from the entertainment industry into the investment world.

He also has a longtime connection to the ballroom through his marriage to former DWTS professional Edyta Sliwinska. The pair tied the knot in September 2007 after meeting through their shared passion for dance.

Together, they have two children: son Michael, born in January 2014, and daughter Leia, born in June 2017.

“We had 15 seasons between us and it was a great experience, but it became very repetitive,” Mazo shared. “We had done four tours of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and developed a pretty decent network of connections and we just figured out that by the end of the day, it did not matter if we did 15 or 20 seasons, we had to move on from [DWTS] one way or another. We had an opportunity to produce and that’s when we decided when it was time to leave.”