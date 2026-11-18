“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and her dance partner, Jan Ravnik, earned their place in the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale.

Like many other contestants before her, Ali admitted that she’s experienced significant body changes during the competition. But no matter what size she is, the actress loves herself. After the semifinals concluded, Tatyana Ali shared a bold message of self-love and acceptance.

Tatyana Ali Promotes Self-Love & Body Positivity

As Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik prepare for their season finale performances, they’re reflecting on the journey that brought them here. Over the past several months, Ali noticed her body began changing. But no matter what size she is, she truly loves and values herself.

“I was a different size when I came here, but I loved my body then too,” the actress shared with Us Weekly after securing her place in the season finale. “I loved her. She helped me bring my babies into this world. She went through a lot of stuff [and] trauma. She got me through it.”

Tatyana Ali knows that many young women are watching from home, cheering her on. She hopes her performances can inspire them to also pursue dance.

“My advice for them is dance,” Ali continued. “Get your girls together and your mom friends because we’re not supposed to be momming by ourselves. I think that’s unnatural. We’re supposed to actually have a village and be doing it together. But y’all need to dance.”

Since September, the “Dancing With the Stars” contestants have been undergoing rigorous rehearsal sessions. The competition certainly isn’t for the faint of heart. However, it also comes with incredibly valuable rewards.

“I feel so free inside my body,” the actress gushed about the experience. “Freer than I felt in a long time. Like, there’s room in here.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Marveled Over the Singer’s Improvement

Throughout “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, many top performers competed for the top spot on the leaderboard. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik didn’t always have the highest scores, but their performances truly resonated with fans. Viewers loved watching their improvement week after week.

This also marks Jan’s first time in the finale. Many viewers are eagerly anticipating his freestyle choreography.

While speaking with EntertainmentNow, DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed it’s been an honor to have Tatyana Ali on the show.

On “Dedication Night,” he joined Tatyana for her tribute to their on-screen father, James Avery.

“Obviously, the moment she asked, it was an automatic ‘yes,’” Ribeiro shared.

“He played an incredible role. It was an automatic, ‘absolutely yes,’” the “Dancing with the Stars” host added. “To be able to share that stage with Tatyana was beautiful. Jan did a great job of choreographing a beautiful routine and allowing me to feel part of the creative process.”

Catch Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik compete for the Mirrorball trophy during next week’s season finale. The excitement begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, on ABC.