Mark Ballas is proving once again why he is one of the best teachers in the DWTS ballroom.

After reality TV star Maura Higgins entered Season 35 with zero dance background, fans are giving the three-time Mirrorball champion major credit for transforming her into a serious finale contender. Following Tuesday night’s semifinals, viewers took to social media to applaud Ballas for bringing out the best in his partner.

Mark Ballas Praised For His Teaching Skills by DWTS Viewers

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Following Tuesday night’s semifinals, fans flooded to rave about how far Maura Higgins has come under Mark Ballas’s guidance. Many viewers pointed out that unlike several other Season 35 contenders who entered the competition with performance or athletic training, Higgins started out as a complete beginner, making her growth even more impressive.

“Mark has really shown the haters this season that he truly has what it takes to turn a complete novice into a solid dancer.,” one fan wrote on a DWTS .

Another viewer echoed that praise, adding, “I love how humble he is and how he lets Maura have all the spotlight. I don’t think he gets enough credit for all he does behind the scenes. But he’s not asking for credit either. He’s just doing his job!”

Several longtime watchers noted that Ballas adapts his choreography to highlight what his partners do best rather than forcing them into a rigid mold. “Mark is seriously the best teacher and such an exquisite dancer,” one commenter shared, while another called him “far and away the best teacher” in the ballroom.

Others applauded how Ballas built Higgins’s confidence week by week. He gave her a strong technical foundation in ballroom hold before pushing her out of her comfort zone for routines like her semifinals samba. After she landed her first 30 out of 30 for that routine and finished the night with 59 out of 60 points overall, fans agreed that Ballas has once again proven why he is a three-time Mirrorball champion.

Marua Higgins, Mark Ballas Share Message to Fans After Making DWTS Finals

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In an interview with Extra, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas shared a personal message to their fans after learning they had made the DWTS finale. The duo expressed their thanks for all the support they have received this season.

“I thought, ‘Am I hearing things?'” Maura deadpanned. “I was shocked. I was very surprised.”

She continued, “I just can’t believe I’ve made it this far.” Higgins said that if she was eliminated she would be “sad, because its so close to the finale. But I feel complete. I never expected to make it to the semifinals.”

Ballas added that when it comes to the performances, he has learned to “take it a week at a time. You never know. All I wanted for her was to have a great night.”

Higgins closed out the interview by thanking their fans. “We love you. Thank you so much. We are so grateful for all your love, support, and kind messages.”

DWTS will air its season finale on November 24, 2026 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.