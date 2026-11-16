Barry Williams Reveals Surprising Toll of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Barry Williams spent years bringing Greg Brady to life on “The Brady Bunch,” but his time on “Dancing With the Stars” tested him in an entirely different way. The actor recently revealed that the demanding competition left him needing a surprisingly long recovery.

During an appearance on the “Pop Culture Preservation Society” podcast, Williams reflected on his experience competing on the ABC series in 2023. Although he enjoyed the opportunity, he admitted that the physical demands were unlike anything he had previously experienced.

Williams Dishes on His Time on DWTS

“Well, I’m not going to lie. There was a year of recovery after those two, three months,” he said.

Williams made it clear that he gave the competition everything he had, regardless of how challenging it became.

“I brought out 100% of everything, everything I had,” he said, adding, “I have never been so tested.”

The actor did have some previous experience with dancing. His work on The Brady Bunch Variety Hour during the 1970s and his musical theater background gave him opportunities to perform choreography. However, ballroom dancing required a different skill set.

“I can tell you though, there’s no way that you can actually practice for ballroom,” he revealed. “It is completely different.”

Williams also credited his professional partner, Peta Murgatroyd, with helping him get through the experience. The two worked together throughout season 32, and he said having an experienced dancer by his side made a major difference.

“It helps to have a really, really great partner, and I did,” Williams emphasized. “And that’s what really carried it and whatever it was going to be; I just knew that I would leave it all on the dance floor.”

Williams and Murgatroyd ultimately became the eighth couple eliminated from the competition. Even so, his comments suggest he has no regrets about taking on the challenge.

Williams Talks About His Iconic Role

His time on “Dancing With the Stars” was also a reminder that Williams has continued to step outside the role that made him famous.

The actor became a household name playing Greg Brady, the oldest son on “The Brady Bunch.” The sitcom ran for five seasons between 1969 and 1974, but its popularity continued long after the original episodes ended through syndication.

That lasting recognition has sometimes been complicated for Williams. During a separate appearance on “The Magnificent Others” podcast, hosted by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, he discussed how being identified as Greg affected him over the years.

The interview took place inside the iconic Brady Bunch house. Corgan recalled a moment when someone recognized Williams on the street and called out, “Hey, Greg.”

Corgan said he was impressed by how comfortably Williams handled the interaction.

“I was so impressed that you had sort of made peace with the whole thing,” he told the actor.

Williams acknowledged that accepting the association took time.

“That wasn’t always the case,” he confessed.

He explained that, after the sitcom ended, being called Greg sometimes made him feel as though people were overlooking his identity outside the character.

“being called Greg made me feel like they didn’t know me and that somehow it was a threat to my identity… a non-acknowledgment as well.”

Despite those earlier feelings, Williams has come to make peace with the character that introduced him to generations of viewers while continuing to explore new opportunities.