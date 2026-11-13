What Happened to Lacey Schwimmer? Where the ‘DWTS’ Alum Is Now

Lacey Schwimmer brought plenty of personality to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom during her six-season run on the ABC competition. The dancer first caught viewers’ attention through her appearance on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance”, where she became a finalist during the show’s third season in 2007.

Her success on the dance competition helped lead her to “Dancing With the Stars”, where she quickly became known for her energetic choreography and memorable celebrity partnerships. Although she’s no longer a regular on the show, Schwimmer has continued building a career in the dance industry.

‘DWTS’ Tenure

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Schwimmer joined “Dancing With the Stars” during its seventh season in 2008, partnering with former boybander Lance Bass. The pair made an impressive run to the finale, ultimately finishing in third place.

She returned for several seasons, working with celebrities including Steve-O, Mark Dacascos, Kyle Massey, Chaz Bono and Mike Catherwood.

Schwimmer’s final season came in 2011, when she partnered with Chaz Bono. She later explained that she wasn’t invited back following that season.

“There are a lot of things going on in my life that I kind of need [to] step back and focus,” Lacey told SheKnows at the time. “I’m trying to partition my time.”

Lacey Schwimmer Today

These days, Schwimmer remains deeply involved in the dance community, focusing on teaching, choreography, and developing the next generation of performers.

She is associated with The Dance Center in Redlands, California, a competitive dance studio she runs alongside members of her family. She has also founded The Ballroom Project, a nationwide dance convention that brings ballroom instruction and workshops to dancers across the country.

She has also collaborated with the dancewear company Só Dança, developing signature dance shoes and apparel.

Schwimmer hasn’t returned as a regular professional on “Dancing With the Stars”, and she even had to miss the 20th anniversary special in 2025. While stars like former host Tom Bergeron appeared in the ballroom, Schwimmer announced ahead of the celebration that she would not be present.

“I won’t be at the 20th anniversary for @dancingwiththestars due to work, but wishing everyone the best celebration! And congrats to @tombergeron for his judging debut! Go smash it, my friend,” she shared via her Instagram Story, according to Parade.

Earlier that year, the dance professional announced her engagement in a rare personal update.

“13 years in the making……🥂 to being Mr & Mrs 💍,” she shared alongside a photo of her engagement ring.

The couple tied the knot in November 2025 after 14 years together.

“This last year is the 🍒 on top of 14yrs of pure LOVE. 11.11,” she captioned their anniversary post on November 11, 2026. “I love doing life with you, I love being married to you. Words don’t cut it. Forever isn’t long enough.”