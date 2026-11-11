DWTS Fans Demand Answers After Semi-Finalist’s Shockingly Low Scores

As the competition for the DWTS Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy reaches its absolute limit, every single point can make or break a celebrity’s championship dreams. But one week before the season’s semi-finals, it wasn’t the eliminations that had fans demanding answers: it was a set of scores for Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold that left everyone at home scratching their heads.

Social media fans have rallied behind the couple after an Argentine Tango they felt was underscored. They’re pointing out what they believe is a stark disconnect between the panel’s critique and the couple’s performance.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold Championed by DWTS Fans After Tough Argentine Tango

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold performed an Argentine Tango to Justin Timberlake’s “Sexy Back.” The dance was the first time the pair performed such a technically proficient routine filled with sharp leg flicks, complex footwork, and a level of intense, dramatic passion that had the entire ballroom roaring.

The dance was a traditional Argentine Tango, which relies on close body contact and a level of comfort with one’s partner to achieve a passionate result. Arnold and the podcast host have become close friends, and their trust in one another was evident throughout the dance.

However, the judges didn’t seem to agree. They gave the couple a cumulative score of 27, putting them in the bottom four for the celebrities solo performances alongside Harry Shum Jr., Tatyana Ali, and Maura Higgins.

Fans rallied behind the couple on Instagram. They shared their thoughts about what they believed was low judges scores.

“Papa is a leading man,” exclaimed one follower.

A second fan posted, “Literally felt like this was underscored- the only reason Rylee was able to execute those moves was the base! That’s what an Argentine Tango is all about! It’s completely different than a tango.. been here since season 1 and this was top tier. Connor always underscored and Carrie Ann always with a comment just to him.”

“The judge’s comments? Were we watching the same dance?? SO. GOOD. PAPA,” wrote a third Instagram user.

A fourth fan concluded, “Derek’s comment… everyone needs to remember that. Rylee couldn’t do anything she did without his support! He did exactly what he needed to do and he did it perfectly. I am rooting for them all the way!! My mirrorball winners.”

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold are Now Part of DWTS’ Semifinals

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Despite their lower scores, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold have made Season 35’s semifinals.

While the judges’ table may have shared surprisingly strict commentary regarding their electric, Argentine Tango, the duo’s devoted fan base has proved to be an unstoppable force.

Wood’s dramatic overall improvement from non-dancer to semifinalist has inspired viewers. He’s traded his comedic underdog persona for razor-sharp footwork and fierce ballroom intensity.

Now, as the competition reaches its high-stakes climax, the groundswell of audience support is proving that passion, growth, and fan devotion just might carry them all the way to the Mirrorball Trophy.

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.