Witney Carson Hilariously Shows How Robert Irwin Blends in With Her Sons

“Dancing With the Stars” season 34 champions Witney Carson and Robert Irwin are still incredibly close. Nearly a year after they brought home the Mirrorball trophy, they keep in regular contact. They’ve even traveled back and forth between Australia and the United States to visit one another.

It seems that Robert Irwin recently took a trip to visit his dance partner’s family. In a hilarious new social media video, Witney Carson revealed Robert fits in perfectly with her sons.

Witney Carson Lumps Robert Irwin in With Her Boys

During their run on “Dancing With the Stars,” fans loved the playful banter between Witney Carson and Robert Irwin. With a 10-year age gap between the two, she quickly became another older sister figure to him.

On Instagram, Witney revealed she and Robert recently reunited. She was excited to see the conservationist again, but her boys also expressed delight over seeing their hero again.

“Spot the difference,” the professional dancer wrote over the video, watching as Robert eats ice cream with her sons. “Don’t see one 😂 honestly blends right in as one of my sons haha.”

Getty Cheryl Carson, Terri Irwin, Robert Irwin, Witney Carson and Carson McAllister, and their sons Jet McAllister and Leo McAllister attend the Steve Irwin gala to support the charity Wildlife Warriors at Bellagio Resort & Casino on May 2, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Just one of the boys!!” Robert replied in the comments.

“This makes me so happy, 🥹” his real-life sister, Bindi Irwin, added.

“Okay but he def looks like their uncle, like he could be related and no one would question it 😂” a fan joked.

The Dancer’s Children Idolize Robert Irwin

After Witney Carson and Robert Irwin won the Mirrorball trophy last fall, the dancer revealed her sons often ask her to play “Dancing With the Stars” with them. She posted an adorable Instagram video of her son Jet pretending to be Robert while they recreate one of their routines from season 34.

“When my kids ask me to play ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ you better believe I’m 100% there!” Witney captioned the post. “Jet was adamant his shirt was off for this performance because he is ‘Robert Irwin’ lol! I have a feeling we will talk about last season for forever in this house, and I don’t mind one bit 🥹😭”

Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, are excited to expand their family soon. Leo and Jet will soon have another baby brother, due just after the new year.

While Witney was excited to make history competing on “Dancing With the Stars” while several months pregnant, she admitted she was worried about still competing while full-term. Her partner this year, Guillermo Rodriguez, was insanely popular with fans.

“I mean, I was just looking at the YouTube videos and all the people rallying behind us, which was amazing, but I thought, maybe okay, maybe we will be in the finale, and our freestyle’s gonna be me in a gurney, and he’s delivering the baby,” the dancer told Entertainment Tonight.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 continues with “Grammy Night” this week. The top seven couples will compete for a spot in the semifinals next week.

“Grammy Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, on ABC.