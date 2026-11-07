DWTS Viewers Claim One Celebrity Competitor Is Set to Pull Off a Huge Finale Upset

The tension is building as the DWTS finale approaches. While frontrunners often dominate the leaderboard, viewers know all too well that fan votes can completely rewrite the narrative, and that could very well be the case for Connor Wood.

This season, buzz is reaching a fever pitch across social media as viewers rally around the comedian and podcaster. They predict he has the momentum, charm, and fan backing needed to pull off a massive finale upset.

‘Papa’s Got a Mirrorball in His Purse!’

Many DWTS fans have continued to throw their support behind Connor Wood, making him a favorite to get into the finale and perhaps, have a real shot at a mirrorball trophy.

Although he has no formal dance training, many fans believe he has become a personification of what the ABC series is all about. The premise is for celebrities who have no formal ballroom training, to immerse themselves in the dance world and show progress from week to week.

However, while there are other celebrities on the series with big fan bases who have formal dance experience, including Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum, Jr., Wood has become a fan-favorite for his self-deprecating humor and ability to really progress in his abilities each week.

In a new Instagram post featuring the remaining seven celebrities, fans spoke out in support of Wood. They’re rooting for him in the comments section to take home Season 35’s glittery Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

“Let’s go Rylee and Connor! Papa has a mirrorball in his purse!!” exclaimed one fan.

A second fan wrote, “LETS GO PAPA!!! I wanna hear “I got purse. I got mirrorball”!!

“Time for Connor to get that mirrorball,” declared a third Instagram user.

A fourth can cheered, “You got this Connor and Rylee!”

How Many Episodes Are Left of Season 35 of DWTS?

Disney Disney/Ser Baffo

If past seasons are any indication, DWTS usually crosses the finish line right before Thanksgiving. This leaves just three episodes for a dark horse contender to turn the leaderboard upside down.

That means that Grammy Night, which airs on Tuesday, November 10, is the last episode before the shows’ semifinal and finale episodes.

Therefore, there is a huge chance that some celebrity favorites could go home in a shocking elimination. During an appearance on “Good Morning America,” former DWTS Season 34 competitor, Andy Richter, shared his thoughts on the season as it reaches its midway point. He came in seventh place alongside pro, Emma Slater.

“There are six people that could win this season,” Richter declared. “Five or six at least.”

He continued, “There are going to be some shocking eliminations. All but five have to go home at some point.”

“I think there are gonna be some shockers,” he added. “I think there are gonna be some people who think, ‘They should stay,’ and they go home.

With just three episodes left, the stage is set for a thrilling finish. Whether scores or fan votes decide the outcome, this season, Connor Wood has delivered some of its greatest moments, and his victories, according to fans, could lead to a shocking Mirrorball success.

DWTS airs a special Monday night episode beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.