DWTS Stars Maura Higgins and Brooks Nader Turn Up the Heat in Lacy Lingerie for Victoria’s Secret

From glittery ballroom costumes to show-stopping runway looks, Maura Higgins is having an unforgettable season on DWTS. The current ballroom fan-favorite is currently featured alongside Season 33 celebrity competitor Brooks Nader for a new eye-catching Victoria’s Secret campaign.

Clad in lingerie, the powerhouse duo turned up the heat for the iconic brand, giving fans a glamorous crossover moment they didn’t see coming.

The DWTS Celebrity Competitors Star in a Holiday-Themed Ad

The holiday season is coming in hot, and two of DWTS’ fan-favorites are bringing the heat. Current Season 34 contestant Maura Higgins joined forces with show alum Brooks Nader for a breathtaking new Victoria’s Secret campaign, posing side-by-side in a series of lingerie looks on Instagram. Also included in the adorable video clip are Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, and Mia Calabrese.

Fans were thrilled at the match up of the Traitors and Love Thy Nader stars. They shared their remarks in the post’s comments section, commenting on how great the women looked.

One fan wrote, “Stopppppp this is so cute!!”

“Suddenly I need a VS PJ set stat,” declared a second Instagram user.

A third social media follower of the brand penned, “I loveeee this sm omg.”

“Maura looks UNREAL!!!” exclaimed a fourth fan.

Maura Higgins Called the Collaboration ‘A Dream’

Canva Danielle Levitt for Victoria’s Secret

Maura Higgins said it was “exciting” to work with the iconic lingerie and lifestyle wear brand again. She shared her remarks with PEOPLE Magazine.

“Getting to work with Victoria’s Secret again is honestly so exciting,” Higgins told the publication. “It’s always been a dream brand for me.”

She added, “Being back for this holiday campaign feels really special. Life has been a bit non-stop lately, so I love the idea of celebrating cozy moments.”

Nader also shared her thoughts. She told PEOPLE, “Being a part of the Victoria’s Secret’s holiday PJ campaign was such a dream come true! Christmas is my favorite holiday, and nobody does a holiday pajama like VS!”

Beyond the jaw-dropping campaign imagery, the iconic retailer is giving fans plenty of comfortable ways to celebrate the season. The lingerie brand is officially rolling out its dedicated PJ Shop on Nov. 4, strategically timed just as shoppers begin curating their holiday wish lists for the most festive time of the year.

The line features lush fabrics, festive prints, and classic cuts. The seasonal shop aims to bring a touch of everyday luxury to cold winter nights and holiday morning celebrations.

The addition of Nader and Higgins to the campaign just amps up its popularity as both women continue to dominate headlines and reality television. Nader was a celebrity competitor on DWTS for Season 33, appearing alongside Gleb Savchenko. The two embarked on a brief and turbulent relationship as the season unfolded before they were voted out by viewers.

Higgins is currently competing on DWTS alongside Mark Ballas. The two met when they appeared alongside one another on the Peacock series “The Traitors.”‘

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.