DWTS Finalist Stephen Nedoroscik Shows Off Injury After Brutal Fall From the Pommel Horse

It’s been two years since Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik graced the “Dancing With the Stars” stage. But even so, fans love keeping up with him.

Like many other talented athletes, the 28-year-old took some time away from his sport to explore other opportunities. But getting back on the pommel horse might not prove to be so easy.

In a new social media update, Stephen Nedoroscik revealed he took a pretty serious hit when he fell from the pommel horse during a routine practice session.

Stephen Nedoroscik Takes a Scary Plunge Off the Pommel Horse

Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is incredibly talented. After a hiatus, he’s gotten back into gymnastics. But now and then, even he makes a mistake.

“The darn horse bucked me,” the Olympian captioned a recent Instagram clip.

“‘How’s the comeback going?'” Nedoroscik wrote over the video as he performed on the pommel horse. “I tried to break my jaw today.”

In the middle of the routine, the athlete slips and slams his chin on the pommel horse as he falls to the mats below. Nedoroscik played the clip in slow motion, revealing just how hard he hit the horse.

At the end of the clip, the athlete grins at the camera before lifting his chin to reveal the injury. Considering how hard he hit it, fans were surprised to see only a red patch on his chin.

“So, all in all- things are going pretty well? 🤪 Yikes! Can we say ‘bubble wrap?!?'” one fan quipped in the comments.

“Ouch be careful ❤️” a concerned fan added.

“Well you know what they say! Get right back on!! 😉” someone else joked.

Fans Loved Seeing the Gymnast in the Ballroom in Season 33

Americans fell in love with Stephen Nedoroscik during the 2024 Summer Olympics. His fanbase only grew when he joined “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 that fall. He partnered with pro dancer Rylee Arnold and made it to the season finale.

Stephen and Rylee ultimately finished in fourth place. “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson won the Mirrorball trophy that year.

After the season concluded, Stephen Nedoroscik joined the annual DWTS tour. He loved meeting fans around the country and performing with the cast every night.

“Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well,” the athlete shared in an endearing Instagram post.

“And lastly, thank you to all the fans,” Nedoroscik concluded. “Hearing all of you cheer and seeing your enjoyment every night has been an honor. A year ago I was nervous speaking to 20 kids at a gymnastics camp, and because of the support all of you have given me I’ve grown so much more confident in not only my public speaking, but also in myself.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 continues with another new episode next week. “Grammy Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, on ABC. Tune in and see the top seven compete for a spot in the semifinals.