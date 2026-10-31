Kym Johnson Reveals How Her First DWTS Partner Truly Changed Her Life

Not all first-time pros on “Dancing With the Stars” have great experiences with their first partners. However, Australian dancer Kym Johnson Herjavec couldn’t have asked for a better freshman season.

In a new interview, the 50-year-old remembered meeting the late Jerry Springer and how he made her first year on DWTS one to truly remember.

Kym Johnson Herjavec Fondly Remembers Meeting Jerry Springer

Kym Johnson Herjavec made her “Dancing With the Stars” debut in 2006 for season 3. She went on to win two Mirrorball trophies and be the runner-up twice during her time on the show. While she didn’t win her first season, her celebrity partner was a pleasant surprise.

“Kym’s first DWTS partner wasn’t exactly George Clooney,” the “Off the Cuff with Carson Kressley” captioned a recent interview with the dancer.

“I’m in America, I’m in Hollywood, I’m gonna get like a huge star, right?” the Australian dancer remembered her freshman season on the show. In typical DWTS fashion, she wasn’t allowed to know anything about her celebrity because they wanted to capture her genuine reaction on film.

“So I said, ‘Well, I just got off the plane from Australia. Maybe I won’t know who it is, which will be embarrassing. Maybe you should tell me.’ And they said, ‘No, no, no. This is the biggest star we’ve ever had on the show. So in my mind, I’m thinking it’s George Clooney, or something like that,” Kym Johnson Herjavec continued.

“So I open the door, I walk in, and there is Jerry Springer,” the dancer fondly remembered. “He looked at me and he goes, ‘I’m sorry.’ He was so sweet. I just fell in love with him. He was the best first dance partner for me to have … because he was just so nice.”

The mother of two added there was no pressure with Jerry. He was just excited to have fun and learn to dance. They ultimately finished in 5th place out of 11 couples, which was much farther than they thought they would go.

The Ballroom Champion Made a Guest Appearance This Season

Though it’s been quite some time since Kym Johnson Herjavec competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” she still holds quite a bit of love for the show. She recently appeared as a guest judge during “Dedication Night” this season.

“So many emotions and amazing dances in the ballroom last night! 💃🏼🕺🪩🩷,” the 50-year-old captioned a set of Instagram photos. She had an absolute blast spending time and taking photos with the judges, hosts, and her family in the ballroom. Even her children made cameos in the photos.

After meeting in “Dancing With the Stars” season 20, Kym Johnson went on to marry her dance partner, Robert Herjavec. They welcomed fraternal twins, Hudson and Haven, in 2018.

“Disney Night” premieres at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2 on ABC. There won’t be a new episode on Tuesday night due to election coverage.

Vote for your favorite couples to advance to the next week in the competition.