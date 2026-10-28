Mark Ballas Reacts to Being Judged by Mom Shirley on ‘DWTS’

Shirley Ballas came out swinging during her guest judging spot on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Shirley stepped in during “Horror Movie Night” on Tuesday, October 27, and gave some of the lowest scores of the night across the board.

Following the episode, Shirley’s son, Mark Ballas — who is partnered with reality star Maura Higgins — opened up about his mother’s tough judging.

Mark Ballas Reacts

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“I’m used to it,” Mark told Us Weekly following the night of competition. “I grew up in this world. She’s been judging Strictly [Come Dancing], the U.K. version, for 10 years now and they’re a little tougher over there. They just are. So I’m used to it.”

Mark and Maura performed a contemporary routine inspired by “The Lost Boys.”

The couple earned mixed reviews from the judges, for a total of 32 out of 40. Shirley, for her part, gave her son the lowest score of a 7.

“My mom has been my coach through, like, high level competitions back when I was younger,” Mark added. “All my nerves and energy is for Maura … because it’s not about me, it’s about her.”

The professional dancer acknowledged that his mom is a “tough judge,” but added that she also trained many of the “Dancing With the Stars” pros over the years.

“There have been weeks — I’ve been doing the show for so long, I’ll send my mom a routine to look at, and if I got, like, a 9 or a 10, she’d be like, ‘I’d give that a 6,'” he told the outlet. “She just says it how it is for me. … It’s just part of the deal.”

Proud Mom

Despite being tough on her son in the ballroom, Shirley gushed about Mark during his recent stint on Broadway.

“Mum and Nanny are beyond proud @markballas @chicagomusical 🥹 … congratulations on an outstanding performance,” she shared via Instagram in April. “Witnessing you get back on that Broadway stage brought me to tears and seeing Nanny smiling throughout was just the best. We’re truly blessed and are ready to watch you shine all again tonight. We love you, Mark. 🫶🏼 x”

She later added in the comments, “For many years it was his Nan (my mum) who took him every week to dance lessons and stage school. This was a special moment they both relived the train journey, the long Saturdays, all the auditions his gratitude was overwhelming for other people’s sacrifices to help him. But most of all his nanny. That’s beautiful. ❤️👏👏👏👏👏.”

Mark is the only child of Shirley and ex-husband Corky Ballas. The former couple were dane partners for decades before their divorce in 2007. Shirley has served as a judge on Britain’s “Strictly Come Dancing” since 2017.