Why Tyler Cameron Believes He Jinxed Himself Before His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination

“Dancing With the Stars” saw two fan favorites go home at the end of “Horror Movie Night.” Reality TV star Tyler Cameron and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson said goodbye after bringing their best spooky routines to the ballroom.

Many fans felt sorely disappointed to see them leave, especially just one week before “Disney Night.” While Tyler Cameron wishes he and his partner Sharna Burgess could have survived elimination, he admitted that perhaps it was just their time.

However, the 33-year-old also acknowledges he and Jackson might have jinxed themselves before the episode even started.

Tyler Cameron Admits the ‘Bottom Boys’ Moniker Was a Mistake

After the elimination on “Horror Movie Night,” Tyler Cameron shared his true thoughts on the situation.

Behind the scenes, “The Bachelorette” alum and Jackson Olson had become close friends. They jokingly called themselves “The Bottom Boys.” In an ironic twist, they were both in the bottom three and ultimately were eliminated from the competition.

“We might have jinxed ourselves with that one,” Cameron confessed while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. “It was my time to go, I guess. The cockroach is squashed.”

While understandably disappointed about the elimination, the reality star remains thankful he and his fiancée, Tate Madden, did a public pregnancy announcement and gender reveal on the show. Now, Tyler Cameron has fatherhood to look forward to.

“That is something that I’m very excited for,” he told the outlet. “My fiancée deserves a lot of love and care for right now. She’s been here supporting me. So now, it’s time for me to go back and take care and support her.”

While Tate Madden has loved watching Tyler Cameron compete in the ballroom week after week, his vampire costume wasn’t necessarily her favorite.

“I think she’s ready for me to change out of it,” he quipped.

The Top 8 Couples Advance to ‘Disney Night’

While the beloved “Bottom Boys” are out, the show must go on.

“Disney Night” is one of the most highly anticipated episodes each season on “Dancing With the Stars.” It usually happens much earlier in the season, but this year, it’s happening in week eight. After Jackson Olson and Tyler Cameron’s elimination, there are only eight couples left in the competition.

Fans can expect to see the following couples compete next week:

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Actress Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

Model Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Actress Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

Actor Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Actress Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo serves as the guest judge for “Disney Night,” so fans have quite a bit to look forward to.

Next week’s episode starts at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2, to accommodate election night on November 3. Keep voting for your favorite couples so they can advance in the competition and get one step closer to winning the Mirrorball trophy.