Val Chmerkovskiy & Carrie Ann Inaba Share Sweet Moment After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Incident – Watch

Val Chmerkovskiy and Carrie Ann Inaba appear to be putting their recent tension behind them.

The professional dancer and the “Dancing With the Stars” judge shared a hug at the ABC competition, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

Their friendly exchange came during Chmerkovskiy’s first week back on the show after serving a one-week suspension over comments he made about Inaba.

In a video circulating online, the two appeared to have a friendly conversation before embracing.

Inaba acknowledged the attention they were attracting, telling those around them, “So everyone’s staring. We are coworkers and we are completely cordial. We are good, okay?”

The crowd responded with cheers as the pair appeared to put on a united front.

Fans also celebrated the interaction in the comments, with one person writing, “The world is healing.”

“Yayyy,” another added, while a third commented, “Oh so happy to see this.”

Others expressed support for Chmerkovskiy, with one fan writing, “I love Val. I don’t think he meant harm.”

Val Chmerkovskiy Opens Up About Carrie Ann Inaba Conversation

Chmerkovskiy later reflected on his conversation with Inaba in an interview with PEOPLE, describing the interaction as a moment of emotional relief.

“It felt cathartic relief, you know?” he told the publication. “I think it was just really important for me to make sure that she feels safe and knows that, firsthand from me, I want nothing but love for her.”

The dancer, who is married to fellow professional Jenna Johnson, emphasized that he wanted Inaba to understand his feelings directly rather than rely on outside opinions.

“I want nothing but joy for her and as much as the world might say otherwise, I want her to know how I feel, not how others want me to feel, but how I genuinely feel,” he continued. “I will have nothing but love for Carrie Ann. I have nothing but respect for what she has to say.”

Why Was Chmerkovskiy Suspended From ‘DWTS’?

The tension began during the Oct. 13 episode of “Dancing With the Stars” when Inaba pointed out lifts in Johnson’s performance. The judge and the professional dancer subsequently had a tense exchange over the definition of a lift.

Chmerkovskiy responded to the situation on social media with a comment that drew criticism for invoking a controversial moment at the Academy Awards.

“You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night,” he wrote.

The remark referenced the 2022 Oscars incident in which Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Chmerkovskiy, who was not pleased with the exchange involving his wife, later apologized to Inaba and described his social media comment as a “poor decision.”

The professional dancer subsequently sat out the Oct. 20 episode, which was Dancing With the Stars’ Dedication Night, as part of his one-week suspension.

He returned to the ballroom the following week, where his friendly interaction with Inaba offered a public sign that the two were ready to move forward professionally.