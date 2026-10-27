Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals What Happened With Jenna Johnson After Super Bowl Show Amid Backlash

Ahead of Halloween Night on “Dancing with the Stars,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba took to Instagram to share a message of love and support. However, she was met with numerous negative comments, as many pointed back to the controversial moment during Super Bowl night, in which Inaba called out pro dancer Jenna Johnson for an illegal lift.

In response, she then added a note of her own in the comments, responding to everyone.

“I have not spoke about what happened because of professional courtesy for those who are still competing, and we actually have standards and practices that keep us separated,” she began. “But I think a part of this ‘headline’ has missed a few important parts of what happened. I think it’s important for everyone to know that Jenna and I hugged it out after the Super Bowl show. Jenna was an absolute professional about it, and two women worked through the moment.

“It came to my attention later that Jenna was deeply hurt. So I also offered to speak with her at anytime. I have also offered to discuss the lift rule and how I enforce it”

Johnson also commented on the post, writing, “💕✨👯‍♀️.”

Fans Show Support For Carrie Ann Inaba

While there were multiple negative comments, a few fans also took to the comments to defend and show support for the judge.

“Carrie is 100% correct and is my favorite judge! If you have watched from the beginning of DWTS Carrie has always stayed consistent but also evolved in how she judges. Len was a harsh judge which one of the reasons why he was respected but never got an ounce of the hate that Carrie gets. Wonder why that difference could be? 🤔 Carrie is fair and has to give criticism and actually gives good feedback to the dancers and stars,” one person wrote.

“These comments are kind of disgusting. The woman is being earnest and sincere about this drawn out situation despite getting literal mass hate, wishing she’d lose her job. It’s a dance show, there’s actual (expletive) going on in this world you all can direct your vitriol toward. I have no stake in this, but there’s enough stupid hate in this world over real stuff. Stop targeting the girl with nastiness,” another person expressed.

“Girl, looking so good. Chin up!! You are beautiful, professional and always doing your job. 👏👏 Keep on!! ❤️,” a fan posted.

“these newbys to the show don’t get it! You are an icon!❤️,” another fan commented.

“LOVE YOU @carrieanninaba!!! You are an amazing judge and the OG’s know it 😘,” one fan stated.

Carrie Ann Inaba Shouts Out Sharna Burgess

At the end of her comment, Inaba also pointed to a video shared on TikTok by pro dancer Sharna Burgess, who explained the lift rule.

“@sharnaburgess made a great video explaining lifts, assists and which dances allow and don’t allow them,” Inaba concluded.

In the video, Burgess and her partner Tyler Cameron show everyone “when lifts are allowed and when lifts aren’t.”

“I will say, it does get a little confusing, sometimes,” Burgess explained, adding that for dances like the waltz, tango, foxtrot, quickstep, and Viennese waltz as well as the cha-cha, samba, rumba, paso doble, and jive, there are “zero lifts.”

Jazz, salsa, contemporary, Argentine tango, and Charleston dances do allow lifts.