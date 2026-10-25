Carrie Ann Inaba Expresses Gratitude to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast for Creating a Positive Space

It seems that Carrie Ann Inaba and the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” cast are putting their best feet forward in the ballroom. After the tumultuous “Super Bowl Night” episode and Val Chmerkovskiy’s subsequent suspension, everyone just wants to move on.

“Dedication Night” brought out a plethora of emotions from audience members and judges alike. Now, Inaba is expressing gratitude to the entire cast for their impeccable storytelling through dance.

Carrie Inaba Embraces Several Cast Members on ‘Dedication Night’

Amid the turmoil surrounding Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension and public feud with Carrie Ann Inaba, many fans weren’t sure what to expect from “Dancing With the Stars” this week.

Thankfully, everyone seems to be putting the past behind them and moving forward. Inaba even thanked her fellow castmates for putting on such a lovely show for everyone.

After “Dedication Night” concluded, the DWTS judge penned an emotional post and shared her favorite highlights from the evening.

“🙏🤍A special thanks to all of you for creating a night of poignant and emotional self expression, storytelling and artistry in motion,” the judge began. “It was a night of much needed emotional catharsis, and a reminder of the complicated and resilient nature of the journey of being human. And @kymherjavec5678 you are always wonderful. 🤍 Looking forward to Halloween night! 🎃 👻 #dwts35 🤍”

Inaba attached several sweet photos from the evening. Fans immediately noticed one of her holding Jenna Johnson in a sincere embrace.

“Girl, looking so good. Chin up!! You are beautiful, professional and always doing your job. 👏👏 Keep on!! ❤️” one fan cheered for Carrie Ann Inaba.

“My beautiful friend, you have such a gift for seeing the heart behind every performance and making people feel truly seen. Your compassion is every bit as powerful as your talent. So proud of you and grateful to know your heart. Love you! 🤍✨💖” another added.

Kym Johnson Herjavec and Jenna Johnson simply left sweet emojis. Former DWTS finalist Shangela added how much she loves Inaba.

The Judge Returned to Social Media Following a Week of Silence

Carrie Ann Inaba took some time to herself after the “Super Bowl Night” controversy. She immediately took a step back from social media and focused on her own well-being.

When she returned, the 58-year-old seemed determined to focus on the positives.

“Always and forever team Dancing with the Stars❤️🪩#TEAMDWTS,” Inaba captioned a new post hours ahead of the “Dedication Night” premiere.

Derek Hough seemed to echo Carrie Ann Inaba’s sentiments, offering his own feelings on “Dedication Night.”

“There’s something about Dedication Night on @dancingwiththestars that touches my heart in a way no other night does. ❤️ It reminds me why I fell in love with dance in the first place,” Hough penned his own Instagram post. “The way it brings us together, tells stories words sometimes can’t, and connects us on such a deeply human level.”

“Horror Movie Night” premieres at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, on ABC. Keep voting for your favorite couples to keep them moving forward in the competition.