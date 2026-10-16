Jenna Johnson Had Tearful Backstage Reaction After Carrie Ann Inaba’s Comments on DWTS

During “Super Bowl Night” on “Dancing With the Stars,” the air was thick with tension. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba called out an illegal lift during Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr.’s Samba.

When Jenna questioned the remark, Carrie Ann dug out the rule book to clarify. The professional dancer addressed the critique with dignity and grace, but viewers could tell she was fighting back tears.

Once the couple returned backstage, Jenna Johnson reportedly couldn’t hold back any longer.

Jenna Johnson Felt Hurt By Carrie Ann Inaba’s Harsh Feedback

Immediately after the uncomfortable on-screen exchange, “Dancing With the Stars” viewers made their opinions clear online. Many expressed sympathy for Jenna Johnson in the moment, but agreed she handled herself with incredible professionalism.

“Jenna did break down backstage. Like as soon as she finally took a moment to herself, it was like the floodgates of emotion burst open and she was crying,” an insider told The Sun after “Super Bowl Night” wrapped up.

“She was comforted by her husband Val – who was pissed by the way,” the source continued. “Jenna was sad and upset by Carrie Ann’s feedback, but Val was furious that she talked to his wife like that. He’s not happy with the whole situation, and Jenna is really bummed about it too.”

Harry Shum Jr. did his best to keep the peace on social media.

“Everyone take a deep breath! It’s all going to be okay!” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star wrote in an Instagram comments section. “Lots of madness in this world already so let’s just enjoy being entertained!!! I got to dance on national television again and people felt many things! I love it all. Thank you for watching and caring so much tho ❤️”

Though Jenna Johnson felt incredibly disappointed, she won’t let this setback defeat her.

“She feels terrible she feels like she let Harry down,” the insider told The Sun. “But she’s more determined than ever to make up for it next week with a dance she think will blow the judges’ minds and have fans emotional.”

On “Dedication Night,” Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson are dancing the Foxtrot to “Stop This Train” by John Mayer. Their performance will honor Shum’s wife, actress Shelby Rabara.

Jenna Johnson’s family members also felt severely disappointed by Carrie Ann Inaba’s critique. Her brother-in-law, Maks Chmerkovskiy, called out the judge for a lack of consistency. Her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, made reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the infamous Oscars incident.

After Carrie Ann Inaba caught wind of the situation, Val Chmerkovskiy issued an apology.

“I should never have made the reference that I did and I deeply regret it,” the Ukrainian dancer shared in a public Instagram story. “I recognize that I am in a fortunate position to have a platform and to be a role model to some, and I need to treat that with more care by actively pausing to think before I post to ensure what I am sharing aligns with who I am, and who I want to be for you all.”

Val vowed to “do better moving forward.”

“Dedication Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, on ABC. Former DWTS pro Kym Johnson Herjavec joins the judges as the top 10 compete for a spot in week seven.