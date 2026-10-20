Ezra Sosa Offers Raw Reaction to Julia Stiles’ DWTS ‘Dedication Night’ Outfit, ‘I’ve Been a Mess All Week’

Tonight, “Dancing With the Stars” features the highly anticipated “Dedication Night” episode. Actress Julia Stiles and her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, are honoring the late Heath Ledger.

Fans already know their routine will be incredibly emotionally charged. But Ezra’s sneak peek ahead of the episode lets fans know they should have tissues on hand.

Ezra Sosa Gets Emotional Over Julia Stiles’ Newest Costume

“Dedication Night” allows each competitor to honor someone special in their lives. Julia Stiles chose to pay tribute to Heath Ledger, her onscreen love interest from the 1999 film, “10 Things I Hate About You.” Ledger passed away in 2008 at 28.

While fans already know “Dedication Night” will have emotions running high, Ezra Sosa is escalating the anticipation.

“I’ve been a mess all week 😩🥹#dwts @missjuliastiles,” the professional dancer captioned a new Instagram post. The video captured his expression as he took in his dance partner’s performance outfit. However, Ezra avoided spoiling the big reveal for fans.

“Reacting to Julia’s dedication night costume,” he wrote over the video.

“You look so pretty,” he gushes over Julia as his eyes brim with tears. He addresses her as “Kat Stratford,” her character from “10 Things I Hate About You,” before letting the tears fall.

In the comments, many fans made their best guesses about Julia’s costume.

“IF IT’S THE PROM DRESS EZRA I SWEAR TO GOD,” one fan excitedly wrote in the comments.

“Is it a white dress with paint splatter please tell me it is😭” another asked.

“Imagine it’s the soccer outfit she wore in the scene Heath sang the song to her,” someone else speculated.

Julia Stiles Fondly Remembers Heath Ledger

Last week, Ezra Sosa and Julia Stiles impressed the judges and fans alike with their “Super Bowl Night” routine, which paid homage to her role in “Save the Last Dance.” This week, her routine echoes her time on the set of “10 Things I Hate About You.”

“We’ve already found 10 things to love about Julia’s #DedicationNight Contemporary with Ezra in honor of Heath Ledger ♥️ See them perform to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli tomorrow 😇 #DWTS,” the official “Dancing With the Stars” Instagram account teased the video.

“Making ’10 Things I Hate About You’ with [Heath] was such a special moment in time. It’s amazing that people still care about that movie and it’s just sad that we can’t celebrate it with him,” Julia told the camera.

“I can’t stress enough how honored and grateful I feel to have the opportunity just to be a part of this and choreograph this routine,” Ezra added. “We felt like this routine is so important not just to honor Heath, but to celebrate the joy and capture his essence in that time you guys had together in ’10 Things I Hate About You.'”

Julia ends the video by teasing some “special surprises” that lie in wait for viewers.

Catch Ezra Sosa and Julia Stiles in action when “Dancing With the Stars” begins tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. Keep voting so they can advance to week seven.