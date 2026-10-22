‘Dancing With the Stars’ Presents ‘Horror Movie Night,’ See the Spooky Routines

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 returns for another new episode next Tuesday night. With Halloween on the horizon, the theme for the evening will be “Horror Movie Night.” The top 10 couples are back in the rehearsal studio, eager to honor the fun and excitement that comes with the spooky season.

Next week’s episode marks Val Chmerkovskiy’s return to the ballroom after his one-week suspension. Though fans agree Alan Bersten did a phenomenal job filling in, they’re eager to see Val and Jenna Dewan continue their journey together.

When the top 10 return on Tuesday, fans will see them pay homage to some well-loved horror films.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Honors Many Spectacular Horror Films

When “Horror Movie Night” premieres, DWTS fans can expect to see the following routines.

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will dance the Argentine Tango to “Perfection” by Clint Mansell, inspired by “Black Swan.”

Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are performing a Jazz routine to “Madness” by Ruelle, inspired by “The Invisible Man.”

Model Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas will dance a Contemporary routine to “Cry Little Sister” by Gerard McMann, inspired by “The Lost Boys.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson are going to dance a Contemporary routine to “Toxic” by 2WEI, inspired by “Saw.”

“The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance the Argentine Tango to “Uninvited” by Damned Anthem & Kendra Dantes, inspired by zombie films.

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Emma Slater have a Contemporary number to “That’s Life” by Frank Sinatra, inspired by “Joker.”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik are going to perform a Paso Doble to “I Lied to You” by Miles Caton, inspired by “Sinners.”

Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold are dancing a Contemporary routine to “You Are My Sunshine” by Charles McDonald, inspired by “Annabelle: Creation.”

Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess will perform the Viennese waltz to “Love Son For a Vampire” by Annie Lennox, inspired by “Brahm Stoker’s Dracula.”

“10 Things I Hate About You” star Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa are going to dance the Argentine Tango to “The Dogs Attack” by Jerry Goldsmith, inspired by “The Omen.”

Two Couples Will Go Home at the End of the Evening

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is a little over halfway completed. At this point, the competition is becoming incredibly fierce and no one wants to go home yet.

But as the season inches closer to the big finale, the remaining contestants will have to step up their game in the ballroom.

Since “Dedication Night” did not feature an elimination, “Horror Movie Night” will result in a double elimination. The top 10 will have to take their routines to the next level to avoid going home on Tuesday night.

“Horror Movie Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, on ABC. Tune in and see who advances to “Disney Night” in week 8.