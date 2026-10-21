Jenna Dewan Gushes Over Alan Bersten Partnership on DWTS, ‘I’m So Happy to Have Had This Moment With You’

Changing partners mid-season on “Dancing With the Stars” can come with hiccups. But “The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan truly handled the situation with poise and grace.

After Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension, eliminated pro Alan Bersten stepped up to the plate. Alan and Jenna seemed to hit it off quite well, and it showed on the dance floor. Even after just a few days together, the pair managed to earn a 37/40 for their Viennese waltz to “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers.

When the episode came to a close, Jenna Dewan had nothing but lovely things to say about Alan Bersten and their newfound friendship.

Jenna Dewan & Alan Bersten Had Excellent Chemistry on the Dance Floor

Despite this being their first dance together, fans agree that Jenna Dewan and Alan Bersten worked impeccably well together. Some even suggested they would’ve made excellent partners from the beginning of the season. Alan was initially partnered with celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis.

In their post-episode interview, the pair gushed over each other, delighted to share the moment.

“Jenna Dewan shared that her partner Alan Bersten only had ‘two, three days’ to pull their Dedication Night routine together after stepping in for pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy,” On the Red Carpet captioned a new Instagram post.

“You did so incredible,” “The Rookie” star told Alan. “Two, three days and you know, pulled this routine together? Come on. I’m so happy to have had this moment with you. Thank you for being amazing.”

“I’m honestly lucky to have a partner like Jenna,” the 32-year-old added. “She’s unbelievable. She tries so hard. You can see how much she cares and loves this. So it was honestly a treat for me.”

Val Chmerkovskiy Returns to the Ballroom Next Week

Since Val Chmerkovskiy was only penalized with a one-week suspension, fans can expect to see him perform on “Horror Movie Night” with Jenna Dewan.

But in the meantime, he’s humbly thanking Alan Bersten for filling in and performing when he could not.

On Instagram, Alan posted about the opportunity to perform with Jenna Dewan.

“I am so honored to be stepping in and dancing with @jennadewan you are such a light and it’s so beautiful to see you and your mom share the floor,” he wrote.

Many fans praised the duo’s commitment to the craft and impeccable camaraderie. However, many were pleasantly surprised to see Val Chmerkovskiy leave such a kind response.

“Thank you for stepping in and doing such an amazing job,” Val replied in the comments. “Jenna looks so good and most importantly happy. You’re my new favorite follow 😉”

Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Dewan, and the rest of the top 10 couples will advance to “Horror Movie Night” next week. Since there wasn’t an elimination at the end of “Dedication Night,” next week’s episode will feature a double elimination. The remaining contestans will truly need every last vote to stay in the competition as they vie for a spot in the season 35 finale.

“Horror Movie Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, on ABC.