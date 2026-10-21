DWTS Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Extends an Olive Branch to Alan Bersten for Subbing In

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy expressed gratitude to Alan Bersten after “Dedication Night” concluded this week.

After DWTS producers announced Val’s suspension, they named Alan as his temporary successor. While many fans and pros alike publicly spoke on the issue, the Ukrainian dancer largely kept to himself. He noted that he would be watching the episode, eager to keep up with his dance partner, Jenna Dewan.

It seems that Val Chmerkovskiy was overwhelmingly pleased with the result. He graciously thanked Alan Bersten and began following him on social media. After a tumultuous past week in the ballroom, fans were delighted to see things moving in a positive direction.

Val Chmerkovksiy Thanks Alan Bersten For Saving Jenna Dewan’s Dance

As former pro Louis van Amstel pointed out, the “Dancing With the Stars” producers chose to have Alan Bersten sub in for Val Chmerkovskiy. Alan likely had no say in the matter. But even so, fans loved seeing him perform with Jenna Dewan during “Dedication Night.” Some even suggested they would’ve been a great partnership from the start of the season.

“I am so honored to be stepping in and dancing with @jennadewan you are such a light and it’s so beautiful to see you and your mom share the floor,” the 32-year-old shared in an Instagram update hours before the episode began.

Alan’s girlfriend, fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater, left a series of encouraging heart emojis in the comments. But the most important note of all came from Val Chmerkovskiy.

“Thank you for stepping in and doing such an amazing job,” Val humbly thanked his colleague. “Jenna looks so good and most importantly happy. You’re my new favorite follow 😉”

Alan and Jenna earned a 37/40 for their Viennese waltz to “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers. Carrie Ann Inaba even awarded them a 10 for the performance.

On the official DWTS Instagram page, Val left a simple note in the comments: “Perfection ❤️”

Jenna Dewan Loved Working With Alan Bersten

Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension will only last one week, so fans can expect to see him back in the ballroom next week. While Jenna Dewan will likely be happy to have him back, she had nothing but wonderful things to say about Alan Bersten.

“You did so incredible,” the actress fawned over her new partner in a post-episode interview with On the Red Carpet. “Two, three days and you know, pulled this routine together? Come on. I’m so happy to have had this moment with you. Thank you for being amazing.”

“I’m honestly lucky to have a partner like Jenna,” Alan returned the sentiment. “She’s unbelievable. She tries so hard. You can see how much she cares and loves this. So it was honestly a treat for me.”

Since there was no elimination last night, the top 10 couples will advance to “Horror Movie Night” next week. There will be a double elimination, leaving the top eight proceeding to “Disney Night.”

“Horror Movie Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, on ABC.