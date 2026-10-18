Jenna Dewan Breaks Silence After ‘DWTS’ Partner Val Chmerkovskiy’s Suspension

Jenna Dewan returned to social media with her new dance partner, Alan Bersten, after “Dancing With the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy was suspended for the upcoming week.

The “Step Up” actress addressed fans in a video message with Bersten.

“Hi everybody! It’s Dedication Night and we are dancing a Viennese waltz to ‘Unchained Melody’ by the Righteous Brothers,” she said in a video shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 18. “The greatest, most romantic song ever. So excited!”

Val’s Suspension

Val was suspended from competition after sharing a controversial remark via TikTok aimed at judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

During the October 13 episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Carrie Ann Inaba criticized a lift performed by Chmerkovskiy’s wife, fellow professional dancer Jenna Johnson, and her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr., during their samba.

Following the episode, Val took to social media to criticize Inaba’s comments. In a since-deleted post, he wrote, “You almost saw ‘Fresh Prince’ enter the ballroom last night,” referring to the infamous moment when actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Despite apologizing for the remark and removing the post from his profile, Val was suspended for the upcoming Dedication Night.

A spokesperson for BBC Studios, the production company behind “Dancing With the Stars,” confirmed the suspension in a statement to Us Weekly.

“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable,” the spokesperson said. “Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

After news broke, Val addressed his suspension in a follow-up apology.

“The last thing I want is to become a distraction from an important week or from the incredible work my dance partner Jenna Dewan is putting in,” he said in a statement. “Please send Carrie Ann, Jenna and the whole DWTS family lots of love during Dedication Night. I’ll be watching and cheering everyone on!!”

Jenna Dewan Carries On

Despite losing her dance partner, the “Rookie” actress will continue on with the competition alongside fill-in Alan Bersten, who was previously partnered with celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis. The pair were eliminated earlier this season.

For “Dedication Night,” she and Bersten will perform a Viennese waltz to the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” in honor of Dewan’s mother, Nancy Bursch.

Jenna’s fiancé, Steve Kazee—who has been a vocal supporter of Dewan throughout the competition—praised the actress for the physical and emotional demands of taking part in the show.

“Everytime I think I can’t love you more, your grace, your class and your heart prove me wrong,” Kazee wrote alongside a photo of Dewan from the show’s “Super Bowl Night,” which he shared via Instagram on Saturday, October 17. “You got this baby! We got you!”