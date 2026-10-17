See the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Hilariously Decide Who to Call After an Emergency

Over the past few months, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 cast has grown quite close. Now that there are 10 couples left in the competition, the bonds are growing stronger.

But if they had to choose one of their co-stars to be their emergency contact, who would they trust?

See the performers give hilarious replies and reasons for their answers.

The Viall Files caught up with the “Dancing With the Stars” cast after “Super Bowl Night” to discuss their emergency contact situation. If they had to pick one cast member from the season, who would they choose?

“DWTS, who you calling? 📞🪩” the Viall Files captioned a new Instagram post. “Because who are you REALLY calling when things go south? 😂 Jimmy Sotos caught up with the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast after the show to find out who in the ballroom they trust with their lives. And honestly, some of these picks are sending us. Who’s your DWTS emergency contact? 👀”

“Mine would be Ezra [Frech],” Guillermo Rodriguez declared without missing a beat. “I know if I call him, he’ll say, ‘Oh what do you need? I’ll be there for you.'”

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas both decided that Amber Glenn would be a great option if they were stuck somewhere.

Tatyana Ali couldn’t decide between Connor Wood and Harry Shum Jr. Jackson Olson decided on Tyler Cameron, while Ezra Frech said he would pick Connor, Guillermo, and Amber.

“Amber, honestly, you can trust with your life,” Daniella Karagach gushed over the ice skater. However, she noted that she would have to choose Pasha Pashkov, since he is her husband.

In the comments, many fans decided they would also choose Amber Glenn as their emergency contact.

“Amber is def the person ya want with that big bag of extra supplies she brings around to help those that might need it👌🏻” one fan quipped.

The Top 10 Prepare For ‘Dedication Night’

https://entertainmentnow.com/dancing-with-the-stars/dwts-dedication-night-performances/Each year on “Dancing With the Stars,” “Dedication Night” is a deeply emotional and memorable evening. Right now, the top 10 couples are perfecting their week six routines and plan to honor someone special in their lives.

From Tyler Cameron’s late mother to Julia Stiles’ tribute to Heath Ledger, fans know there won’t be a dry eye in the house.

Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson were eliminated at the end of week five, but they still had a plan for “Dedication Night” just in case. Guillermo wanted to honor his friend, Jimmy Kimmel.

“Yeah, you know what? That was the plan,” the 55-year-old told Entertainment Tonight after his elimination. “If we passed this week, he was gonna come next week. Jimmy is thanking his knees. ‘Thank God they sent them home.’”

Next week on “Dancing With the Stars,” fans can watch the top 10 pay tribute to their loved ones. Catch “Dedication Night” at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, on ABC.