Guillermo Rodriguez Reveals Who He Would’ve Honored on DWTS ‘Dedication Night’

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans felt saddened to see Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson leave the competition. Though they routinely placed at the bottom of the leaderboard, Guillermo won plenty of fans throughout his time on the show.

The pair left at the end of week five, just one week before the highly anticipated “Dedication Night.” As the top 10 couples prepare their routines for next week, they’re keeping loved ones close to their hearts.

Guillermo Rodriguez won’t get a chance to participate next week, but he had a plan in mind just in case. In a new interview, he opened up about who he planned to honor during “Dedication Night.”

Guillermo Rodriguez Wanted to Honor His Dear Friend on DWTS

Witney Carson and Guillermo Rodriguez had an excellent run during season 35. Many fans weren’t ready to see them go, while others argued it was their time. Either way, many viewers will miss them next week.

“Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson are grateful to all of the fans who rallied around them during their iconic ‘DWTS’ run, 🖤” Entertainment Tonight captioned a new interview from the eliminated couple.

The journalist asked Guillermo if his friend Jimmy Kimmel felt compelled to join “Dancing With the Stars” next season. Guillermo answered honestly — Kimmel has no interest in joining the competition after seeing how sore Guillermo was week after week.

However, the talk show host might have stepped into the ballroom if Guillermo and Witney advanced to week six.

“Yeah, you know what? That was the plan,” the 55-year-old replied when asked about honoring Kimmel on “Dedication Night.” “If we passed this week, he was gonna come next week. Jimmy is thanking his knees. ‘Thank God they sent them home.'”

After the elimination on “Super Bowl Night,” Jimmy Kimmel absolutely gushed over his dear friend. After seeing Guillermo’s Salsa to Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” Kimmel said he would’ve given them an 11 out of 10.

Witney Carson Felt Worried Over Competing Full-Term

Entertainment Tonight asked Witney Carson if she felt any apprehension over reaching the finale at such an advanced stage in her pregnancy.

“One hundred percent,” she admitted. “I mean, I was just looking at the YouTube videos and all the people rallying behind us, which was amazing, but I thought, maybe okay, maybe we will be in the finale, and our freestyle’s gonna be me in a gurney, and he’s delivering the baby.”

“Honestly, maybe this is the universe telling us, ‘Hey, take a break. You guys are good,’” the 32-year-old joked.

The Top 10 Prepare For Another Week of the Competition

After five weeks of competition, only 10 couples remain. “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 continues and the remaining competitors are ready to give the next dance their all.

Ahead of week six, some of the celebrities have vulnerably opened up about their routines. “10 Things I Hate About You” star Julia Stiles will honor her late co-star from the film, Heath Ledger. Likewise, Tatyana Ali will honor her mentor and late “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-star, James Avery.

“Dedication Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, on ABC. Tune in and see the top 10 couples honor their loved ones through heartfelt tributes on the dance floor.