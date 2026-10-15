Witney Carson Admits She Was Afraid of Competing Full-Term on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

One fan-favorite competitor has left “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. After consistently earning the lowest scores on the leaderboard, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson were eliminated at the end of week five.

Many fans wish they could’ve stayed longer, while others admitted it was their time to leave. Even so, no one can deny that Guillermo and Witney brought so much joy to the ballroom.

Now that their time is over, Witney Carson admits she was a little apprehensive about reaching the finale while pregnant.

Witney Carson & Guillermo Rodriguez Were Prepared to Reach the Finale

Though Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson certainly weren’t the highest-scoring couple, viewers adored them.

Before the season began, Witney announced that she would compete while pregnant this year. While other dancers have been part of the competition while expecting, none had been quite as far along as the 32-year-old.

After the elimination, the dancer admitted she was a little worried she would have to dance while full-term.

“Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson are grateful to all of the fans who rallied around them during their iconic ‘DWTS’ run, 🖤” Entertainment Tonight captioned a recent interview with the pair.

The interviewer asked if Witney felt nervous about the possibility of competing while in the advanced stages of her pregnancy.

“One hundred percent,” the dancer confessed. “I mean, I was just looking at the YouTube videos and all the people rallying behind us, which was amazing, but I thought, maybe okay, maybe we will be in the finale, and our freestyle’s gonna be me in a gurney, and he’s delivering the baby.”

Now, the dancer is going to focus on resting and spending time with her family as she prepares to welcome her third son.

“Honestly, maybe this is the universe telling us, ‘Hey, take a break. You guys are good,'” she quipped.

Their time in the competition has drawn to a close, but Witney Carson feels tremendously proud of the hard work and energy her partner brought into the season.

“I do feel like Guillermo inspired so many regular people,” she added. “That’s why we’re seeing people trying to do our dances.”

Jimmy Kimmel Honored His Dear Friend After the Elimination

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and his fans felt disappointed to see Guillermo Rodriguez go. However, they felt tremendously proud of his hard work and progress throughout the season.

On his show, Kimmel congratulated his friend for making it all the way to the fifth week. He pointed out that Guillermo and Witney absolutely dominated YouTube viewership with a whopping 719K views. The next highest-viewed couple was Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson with 231K views.

Witney Carson and Guillermo Rodriguez are done for the year, but there’s still plenty of exciting routines to look forward to. Next week, the top 10 competitors will perform on “Dedication Night,” honoring loved ones with their routines.

“Dedication Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, on ABC. Tune in and vote for your favorite teams to keep them moving forward in the competition.