Tyler Cameron Hints at Emotional DWTS Performance Ahead of ‘Dedication Night’

During Week 5 of “Dancing With the Stars,” “The Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron and his professional partner, Sharna Burgess, narrowly avoided elimination after landing in the bottom two alongside Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson. Fortunately, Cameron received enough votes to advance to Week 6, which will feature the fan-favorite theme, “Dedication Night.”

The upcoming theme is especially meaningful to Cameron, who recently revealed why he was hoping to make it to one of the show’s most emotional nights.

Tyler Cameron Opened up About Wanting to ‘Honor’ His Late Mom on DWTS

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Super Bowl Night” – It’s game time in the ballroom! The remaining 11 couples will perform songs made famous by some of the most iconic Super Bowl performances throughout the years. “Monday Night Football” broadcaster Joe Buck joins as a guest judge. TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tyler Cameron opened up about hoping he and his pro partner Sharna Burgess would make it to Week 6 of DWTS, which is “Dedication Night.” The night’s theme is all about honoring an event or person in a contestant’s life that made an impact on them. For Cameron, it’s his late mom, Andrea Cameron, who sadly passed away in 2020.

“I definitely want to do something in honor of my mom. She would have loved this show. My mom passed away not even a year after I went on ‘The Bachelorette,’ and I feel like she was finally getting to live her best life. It was a sudden loss, and it was very hard. We still grieve to this day,” he shared.

He continued, “To me, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ being 10 weeks — it’s like a football schedule. You hope to make it all the way to 10. You always have a game circled; that’s my go-to game this year. For me, that’s Dedication Night. I think if I can get Dedication Night, it will be one of the greatest gifts I can ever give my mother and a way to honor her.”

In fact, Cameron shared with the outlet that Burgess already had an idea for Cameron’s “Dedication Night” dance, stating, “When she tells me how she wants to tell this story, I get the shivers.”

According to People, Cameron’s mother, Andrea, passed away from a sudden brain aneurysm; she was 55. Cameron shared an emotional Instagram post announcing her passing on March 2, 2020: “Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️”

Cameron Revealed His Mom Always Wanted Him to Compete on DWTS

Following the season 35 premiere, Cameron told Us Weekly that his late mother had always wanted him to compete on DWTS, making the experience all the more special and meaningful to him.

“I mean, mine’s for my mom. You know, this is about honoring her. She would have pushed me to do this show. Right when I got ‘The Bachelorette,’ she was like, ‘You should go do Dancing With the Stars. You’d be amazing,'” he revealed.

“So, to be here to do this, I wish she was here watching this because this would have made my mom probably the happiest I could have ever made [her]. It’s incredible, but I get to do it with this super mom, [Sharna Burgess]. I am very honored to be here on her comeback season,” he added.

Cameron’s journey is also particularly meaningful for Burgess, as season 35 marks the professional dancer’s return to the ballroom after a five-year hiatus.

As of this writing, it’s still unclear which song and dance style Cameron and Burgess will perform for Week 6, but fans will definitely want to have their tissues ready for what could be an emotional evening. “Dedication Night” is one of the most beloved themes of the show, as the remaining 10 contestants take to the ballroom to honor the people, relationships, and experiences that had a lasting impact on them.

DWTS’ “Dedication Night” will air on Tuesday, October 20.