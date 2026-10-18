Zac Hanson Weighs in on His Brother’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Participation (Exclusive)

Hanson fans were over the moon about the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 cast announcement. Band member Taylor Hanson revealed he would enter the ballroom this fall, competing with fan-favorite pro, Britt Stewart.

Sadly, Britt and Taylor were eliminated at the end of week three. Many felt shocked and saddened to see them depart so early, particularly the other competitors.

Even though Taylor didn’t last long on the show, his fellow bandmates couldn’t be prouder. At ’90s Con this weekend, EntertainmentNow spoke to Zac Hanson, who gushed over his brother’s creativity and willingness to try something new.

Zac Hanson Feels Proud of His Brother & Bandmate, Taylor

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EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle caught up with Zac Hanson at ’90s Con over the weekend. He admittedly wasn’t surprised at all that his brother Taylor wanted to try “Dancing With the Stars” this year.

“I know everything about him,” the singer quipped. “People think I could be surprised. I would not be surprised. But I think it’s great for him to be getting outside his comfort zone and doing something new and fun.”

According to Zac Hanson, getting outside one’s comfort zone is incredibly important for any artist.

“I mean, for me, as a creator, that is always what I’m looking to do,” he added. “Like, you don’t realize just going to learn to dance can help you with the way you write a song or the way you paint a painting. And so like to me, it’s just about that. Find the joy. Life is about finding the joy and hopefully we’ll, you know, pay the bills and meet great people along the way.”

Zach Hanson didn’t say whether or not he’d be willing to try “Dancing With the Stars” in the future. However, many ’90s music fans would love to see him follow in Taylor’s footsteps.

The ’90s Con Celebs Love Connecting With Fans

While speaking with EntertainmentNow, Zac Hanson also admitted he was having a blast with fellow singer Joey Fatone.

“Why wouldn’t there be hijinks with Joey?” Hanson quipped. “You find that you have been around people but not really cross paths, and that’s the story of me and Joey. I mean, he’s the reason I’m here. We have been sort of connected for so many years, but not actually friends. So let’s just make it a friendship.”

When asked about his favorite part of connecting with fans, Hanson had a lovely response.

“[When] people tell you that the music that you wrote and made and recorded affected their life in a positive way,” he told us. “I’ve heard amazing stories about it saving people’s lives, about people’s weddings and meeting their best friends. I mean, that’s one I hear a ton.”

“You want to leave the world a little better,” Hanson added. “You want your music to be a little bit of positive therapy and whenever you find out that’s actually what it’s done, it’s perfect.”

“Dancing With the Stars” week six continues this Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.