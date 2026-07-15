Lance Bass & Joey Fatone Debut ‘Cocktail Wars’ Trailer

Lance Bass and Joey Fatone are ready to serve up some fun. The two former *NSYNC members are joining forces to host “Cocktail Wars,” a new competition show on E! premiering on Tuesday, August 18 at 10 p.m., and now we have our first look.

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The stakes are high, as Bass hints, “contestants will be tested at every measure,” and “nerves will be shaken and emotions will be stirred.”

Each episode will feature three mixologists battling against each other as they craft out-of-the-box drinks to claim a $10,000 prize. As Bass and Fatone taste their way through each drink, they will also be joined by industry expert Melissa Brooke.

Surprise Celebrity Guests

Getty Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan attend the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014

Bass and Fatone won’t be the only familiar faces on “Cocktail Wars” either. The former boy banders will also be joined by a string of celebrity guest judges to help them sip and savor their way through the competition.

In the trailer, we get a sneak peek at “Gilmore Girls” actor Lauren Graham, “Real Housewives” alums Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Melissa Gorga, “Austin Powers” actor Seth Green, Rachel Maddow, E!’s own Justin Sylvester, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Miss Peppermint and more.

Will There Be Future *NSYNC Reunions?

Getty *NSYNC perform during the half time show January 28, 2001 at Super Bowl XXXV

*NSYNC last performed together in 2024 during Justin Timberlake’s “One Night Only” Los Angeles show, singing snippets from hits such as “Girlfriend,” “Bye, Bye, Bye,” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.” The group then sang their latest collaboration, “Paradise,” a song featured on Timberlake’s sixth studio album “Everything I Thought I Was.” It was the first new music from the group since their surprise single “Better Place” for the “Trolls Band Together” soundtrack. The group’s last studio album “Celebrity” came out in 2001.

Fans have been eager for another *NSYNC reunion, and Fatone gave an update earlier this year when promoting Investigation Discovery’s “Boy Band Confidential.” Sitting down with Page Six, Fatone noted “probably not, flat out.” The “Dancing With The Stars” competitor continued that the band would likely not have any projects for the “next two to four years.”

Bass and Fatone have continued to share a close friendship over the years. They both participated in “Boy Band Confidential” reflecting on their relationship and how Fatone supported Bass during the early days of *NSYNC before publicly coming out in 2006. The pair also spent time vacationing with friends early this year, sharing fun snaps from their travels.

*NSYNC fans can catch Bass and Fatone next month for the 10-episode run of “Cocktail Wars.” Of the show, the pop stars shared in a joint statement that they’re “excited to be part of ‘Cocktail Wars’ and team up again for something this fun.”