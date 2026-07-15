Host of Iconic ’90s MTV Show Passes Away at 63

Dave Kendall, the creator and former host of MTV‘s “120 Minutes,” has passed away, according to Variety, leaving behind a legacy tied closely to the rise of alternative music on television.

Kendall left MTV in 1992, though he returned as a guest when “120 Minutes” aired its series finale in 2003, as per The Independent. In between, he built a career as a freelance music journalist, hosting talk shows and radio programs centered on alternative music. The beloved music icon also launched music websites, worked as a club DJ in New York and London, and produced programming for networks including Sky, Channel 4 and Animal Planet.

In 2008, Dave returned to the format that shaped his career, hosting “Party 360 with Dave Kendall” on Sirius Satellite Radio.

His friend and the show’s later host, Matt Pinfield, paid tribute to him in a heartfelt social media post.

Pinfield’s Tribute Captures Dave Kendall‘s Legacy

“Dave was one of the true believers,” Pinfield wrote. “Long before alternative music found its way into the mainstream, he was there every week on ‘120 Minutes,’ introducing people to bands that would go on to define an era. He didn’t just host a show. He gave a home to music that deserved to be heard.”

“He loved the music, respected the artists, and connected with fans in a way that always felt authentic,” Pinfield said. “That’s a rare gift.”

Fans flooded Pinfield’s tribute with their own memories of Dave. One follower said she used to tape episodes on VHS and watch them over and over, writing, “Oh noo. I would tape episodes on VHS and replay them over and over.”

Another fan recalled running into Kendall in New York decades ago while working at a clothing shop, when he brushed off her request for an autograph, telling her, “nah mate cmon, you met two real stars today.”

One fan who worked at MTV as a teenager remembered nervously bringing Kendall the first music video he ever directed, certain Dave would hate it since he preferred stranger, more obscure bands. Instead, he loved it and slotted it into the show at 2 a.m. “Dave was one of a kind,” the fan wrote.

Elsewhere in the thread, one fan recalled driving into the city to catch Dave’s DJ sets, saying the outings doubled as a way to discover new music before it ever hit the radio. He kept his tribute short: “RIP Dave.”

Another said Kendall was “very influential to my music taste” throughout the ’90s. Another fan wrote that “120 Minutes was the lifeblood of that era,” recalling the first time she saw the Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Down on Me” video on the show and went out and bought the band’s album Darklands on cassette the next day.

A fan also credited the show with introducing them to bands like Primus and the Stone Roses, thanking Kendall simply “for the music.” One fan remembered growing up in a small town where the show “meant everything,” writing that Kendall “had such a huge impact on my musical life.”

A close friend from Dave’s DJ days at New York’s Limelight wrote that the two met while Kendall was DJing at the Shampoo lounge, and said he was overjoyed to learn Kendall had built a new life in Thailand as a journalist. “I will truly miss my friend,” he wrote.

Others remembered the show itself just as fondly. One fan recalled Sunday nights as “appointment viewing,” and another admitted, “I had a huge crush on Dave.”

How ‘120 Minutes’ Became a Home for Alternative Music

As per USA Today, “120 Minutes” premiered on March 10, 1986, and quickly became a critical platform for indie and left-of-center artists who would eventually be labeled “alternative.” At the time, there was no internet, no email, and few televised outlets willing to give that kind of music a national stage.

From Sonic Youth to the Mighty Lemon Drops, countless acts got some of their biggest early exposure through the show, helping shape what alternative music would come to mean for an entire generation of listeners.

Dave Kendall’s Vision Turned Chaos Into a Cultural Moment

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Dave didn’t set out to follow the rules of network programming, and he said as much himself. “At the beginning it was pure chaos,” he said in a SiriusXM documentary about the show. “I wanted to play music that I thought was cool and original, but the programming department wanted to include all the videos that were in light rotation, folks like Michael Barnes and Jermaine Jackson.”

“I had zero experience as a TV producer,” he admitted.

Despite that, MTV’s leadership recognized that his instincts were paying off, and his approach ultimately shaped the show’s direction for years to come, turning what began as an experiment into appointment viewing for music fans across the country.

Remembering His Life and Passion Beyond MTV

Before becoming the face of the show, Kendall worked behind the scenes as its producer. He later hosted from 1989 to 1992, during the same years the genres he helped spotlight were moving into the mainstream.

According to Deadline, in recent years Kendall relocated to Thailand and Indonesia, where he worked as a correspondent for the Bangkok Post and devoted much of his time to environmental advocacy, a cause he cared deeply about.