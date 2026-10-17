Jodie Sweetin & Andrea Barber Talk ‘Full House’ Cast as Their ‘Surrogate Family’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Full House” alums and ’90s icons Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin are having the time of their lives at ’90s Con this weekend.

While the women are no strangers to life at conventions, they enjoy connecting with fans and hearing personal stories from viewers. Over the years, they’ve come to appreciate how much “Full House” truly meant to fans at home.

In an exclusive interview, Barber and Sweetin open up about their lifelong love for the cast and how they’re keeping up with the latest social media trends.

Jodie Sweetin & Andrea Barber Are Prepared to Have a Blast at ’90s Con

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EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle was delighted to catch up with ’90s stars at the convention, including “Full House” stars Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin.

Though their characters were always at odds with each other, the women are close friends in real life. Sweetin and Barber couldn’t wait to mingle with convention attendees and get to hear from fans.

“I mean, we have fun, but really the fans, that’s kind of the most meaningful part of it,” Sweetin shared about attending the convention as Barber nodded.

“The stories that we hear about what ‘Full House’ meant to people, almost like a surrogate family, and it’s just beautiful,” Barber added.

It’s not at all uncommon for the “Full House” cast to come together and make silly videos for social media. When asked how the group comes up with the ideas, Jodie Sweetin immediately pointed to John Stamos.

“‘My social guy told me we gotta do this, it’s trending!'” the former child star did her best impression of her on-screen uncle.

“Otherwise we have to ask our teenagers, ‘What’s the latest trend?'” Andrea Barber chimed in.

Jodie Sweetin has two daughters, while Andrea Barber has one son and one daughter.

EntertainmentNow Andrea Barber from ’90s Con on October 16-18, 2026, in Hartford, Connecticut.

The women noted they hadn’t been in Hartford long, but were enjoying their time in the city. They mentioned “Full House” creator Jeff Franklin would arrive soon, and the entire cast would go out to dinner together.

Other ‘Full House’ Alums Joined the Fun

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EntertainmentNow also caught up with “Full House” stars Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger at the convention.

When asked what they were most looking forward to, Bure quickly responded, “A lot of laughs.” Weinger confirmed the “Full House” cast is always joking around and having a blast together.

“I’m just looking forward to a lot of dumb jokes from all of us,” Bure smiled.

Through the years, fans have watched the cast band together to support one another in times of great difficulty. From Bob Saget’s unexpected passing to Dave Coulier’s cancer battle, the “Full House” cast truly always cares for one another. Reuniting at conventions isn’t just for the sake of fans — it’s a chance to spend quality time together too.

Fans look forward to seeing the entire cast get together over the weekend. Without a doubt, there will surely be more social media antics to come.