Candace Cameron Bure Reveals the Sweet Reason She Turned Down Returning to ‘The View’

Actress Candace Cameron Bure served as a co-host on ABC’s “The View” for its 19th and 20th seasons, leaving the show in 2016. Recently, the “Full House” alum confirmed that the show’s producers reached out to her about appearing during its milestone 30th season and revealed the sweet reason she had to turn down returning.

Candace Cameron Bure Says Her Daughter Was Due to Give Birth

Getty Candace Cameron Bure at the 31st Movieguide Awards Gala.

Bure spoke to Entertainment Weekly in October 2026 amid her stint on Fox’s “Special Forces.” During the interview, the actress was asked about “The View” and if she had been asked to return, as many other former co-hosts had.

“They did reach out to me, and they offered me the week that my daughter gave birth, so I knew that was coming,” she began. Notably, her daughter, Natasha Bure, delivered her first child, a girl, in early October. “I didn’t want to be far away and miss anything, but I’m definitely open to it,” the actress added.

When asked about the idea of returning to the iconic daytime panel, Bure said she’s “still going to think about it,” before teasing, “Yeah, you might see me at the table. We’ll see. I feel open to it if they offer up another date.”

Bure being open to appearing on “The View” caused the reporter to note the contrast from many of her previous comments about the show and some of her former co-hosts. She admitted the difference, saying, “True, true. I don’t know that I really want to do it, but I am open to it. Listen, I just did ‘Special Forces.’ I could probably go on ‘The View’ again.”

During the interview, the “Full House” alum also discussed “Special Forces,” calling it “a fun adventure.” She then said, “I know that the people who have followed me for a long time, I think they know my grit and determination. I think, though, based on reading a lot of comments, the people who really just haven’t followed my career, I hope that they’re really pleasantly surprised by me and my attitude and just willingness to do something so out of the box.”

The Former Co-host of ‘The View’ Previously Discussed PTSD From The Show

Getty Candace Cameron Bure at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

Bure opened up on the “Behind the Table” podcast in 2021 while speaking for former “The View” co-hosts Raven-Symoné and Sara Haines about having PTSD from her hosting days on the ABC morning show.

“The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now,” the actress started. “There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.”

“When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn’t have a clear opinion about, or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it, but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion — I would just get sick to my stomach. I hated that feeling. And then I’m like, ‘I don’t know who’s going to come at me,'” she explained.