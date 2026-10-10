Tom Hanks Says 1989’s ‘Turner & Hooch’ Should Have Saved Its Beloved Dog

Tom Hanks has admitted he regretted a major decision he made while working on “Turner & Hooch.” The 1989 Disney comedy ends with an emotional loss for its central characters. However, Hanks revealed that he personally pushed for the outcome.

Years later, the Oscar-winning actor acknowledged that the filmmakers should have made a different choice. Meanwhile, it’s been 30 years since Tom Hanks made his directorial debut with “That Thing You Do!”

Tom Hanks Insisted on the “Turner & Hooch” Ending

According to Far Out Magazine, Hanks once confessed that he was the main person advocating for Hooch’s fate. The actor made the admission long after the movie’s release.

“I have to make a confession,” Hanks began. “I was the main proponent of killing Hooch.”

The actor also recalled how he pushed for the ending during a production meeting. He described standing at a table and pounding his fist while making his demand.

In Hanks’ words, “Hooch must die!” The decision was made, and the film’s beloved canine character did not survive the conclusion.

Why “Turner & Hooch” Had Such an Emotional Ending

The film follows Detective Scott Turner, played by Hanks, who takes in Hooch after the dog’s owner is murdered. Hooch witnessed the crime and becomes an important part of Turner’s investigation.

As explained by Looper, Turner initially struggles with his new canine companion. The detective is tidy and particular about his belongings. Hooch, meanwhile, is a messy and unruly houseguest.

Over time, the two develop a close bond. Hooch helps Turner identify the person responsible for the murder. Their partnership gives the comedy an emotional dimension beyond its detective story.

The ending comes during a confrontation with corrupt police chief Howard Hyde. Hyde shoots Hooch, who manages to distract him long enough for Turner to fight back. However, the dog’s injuries prove fatal.

The loss is especially upsetting because viewers have watched Turner grow attached to his unlikely partner. The story builds their relationship before delivering its heartbreaking conclusion.

Tom Hanks Later Admitted the Film Should Have Saved Hooch

According to Far Out Magazine, Hanks acknowledged that the decision was one he came to regret. He reflected on the impact the ending had on young viewers.

“We killed Hooch, and we never should have,” the actor admitted. He also suggested that keeping the dog alive would have spared children from crying over the movie’s ending.

The fact that it was a Disney movie made the admission particularly notable. Hanks explained that he had invoked the studio’s earlier film “Old Yeller” when arguing for the outcome.

The 1989 Comedy Left a Lasting Impression

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, “Turner & Hooch” arrived in theaters on July 28, 1989. Director Roger Spottiswoode recalled the challenges of filming with the canine star. Four dogs were used to portray Hooch.

Hanks also described the production as demanding. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he called it “the hardest I’ve ever worked,” referring to the unpredictable experience of acting alongside a dog.

In other news, fashion designer Bob Mackie’s cause of passing has come under renewed attention following the release of new details from his death certificate.