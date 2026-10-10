Fashion Designer Bob Mackie’s Cause of Passing Changes After New Details Emerge

Fashion designer Bob Mackie’s cause of passing has come under renewed attention following the release of new details from his death certificate. The document lists blunt head trauma and a subarachnoid hemorrhage as the immediate causes. This differs from the earlier report that the legendary designer died from pneumonia. Mackie was 87 when he passed away on September 14.

Meanwhile, late country superstar Dolly Parton will feature in a new book about the underrated album that shaped her career.

Bob Mackie’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

According to Us Weekly, Bob Mackie’s death certificate lists blunt head trauma and a subarachnoid hemorrhage as the immediate causes of the fashion designer’s passing. The publication obtained the document and reported that the designer suffered a fall days before his hospitalization.

The records state that the incident happened on September 11 at the home of Joseph McFate, his longtime design director. The fall resulted in an injury that led to the reported hemorrhage.

Mackie passed away three days after the fall. He died at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, on September 14.

Bob Mackie’s Previously Reported Cause of Passing

The newly disclosed findings differ from the original account of Bob Mackie’s passing. His cause of passing had previously been reported as pneumonia.

The Daily Mail reported that a representative had identified pneumonia as the cause when speaking to multiple outlets. However, the death certificate obtained by Us Weekly lists blunt head trauma and a subarachnoid hemorrhage as the immediate causes.

The new details provide a clearer picture of the events leading up to the designer’s hospitalization. However, his representative later confirmed that pneumonia remained part of the medical circumstances surrounding his final days.

Representative Clarifies the Designer’s Final Days

Following the release of the death certificate, a representative for Bob Mackie spoke to Us Weekly about the circumstances surrounding the fall.

“For clarification, Mr. Mackie was staying in the guest house at the home of his longtime Design Director, Joe McFate,” the representative said.

The spokesperson also confirmed that a healthcare professional was present when the fall occurred.

“He was also suffering from pneumonia both before and after his hospitalization,” the representative added.

A Lasting Fashion Legacy

The designer’s team announced his passing in a statement shared through his Instagram account on September 14.

“He lived his 87 years to the fullest,” the statement read. It also noted that becoming a fashion and costume designer had been his lifelong dream.

The statement praised his “genius and extraordinary designs,” adding that his work would continue to bring beauty into the world.

Throughout his career, Bob Mackie became known for creating memorable looks for major entertainment figures. He worked with Cher and Carol Burnett, among other stars.

He also contributed to the initial sketch for Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress. Designer Jean Louis created the finished gown, while Mackie produced the original sketch.

The newly released death certificate adds to the public understanding of the circumstances surrounding Bob Mackie’s passing. His representative’s comments also clarify that pneumonia remained part of his medical history during his final days.

In other news, Prince Harry says Diana’s perfume helped unlock memories he’d lost.