WWE superstars Brie and Nikki Bella just celebrated their 43rd birthday.

The wrestlers were born on November 21, 1983, in San Diego, California. Their heritage and upbringing have always played a major role in their lives and careers.

As the Bellas celebrated their birthday together, they hit the town in captivating cowgirl outfits that certainly turned heads.

Brie & Nikki Bella Celebrate Their 43rd Birthday With a Bang

The Bella twins couldn’t wait to celebrate their birthday in style. Naturally, Blake Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, was the spot in Nashville to party and interact with fans.

“…AND IT’S THEIR BIRTHDAY! 🤠🥂❤️‍🔥 @nikkibella @brie @bonitabonitawine” Ole Red captioned a recent Instagram post for the twins’ birthday this week.

Brie wore a glittering pink corset paired with a fluffy matching vest and long jeans. Nikki opted for a more daring look with a glittery denim bandana top and matching jeans. In true Nashville style, both sisters sported pink cowgirl hats for the special occasion.

In another post, the bar shared clips of the twins hanging out with their fans and drinking wine.

“Love you Ole Red! Thank you for making our birthday so special!” Nikki Bella wrote in the comments.

The Wrestlers Missed Being in the Ring

After divorcing “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella admits she’s staying celibate for now.

“I’m pretty much like a nun at this point,” the wrestler told Us Weekly over the summer. “Super celibate. I should just put on a ring.”

Brie Bella chimed in, adding that she’s been trying to get her twin sister out on a date. However, her six-year-old son, Matteo, has been Nikki’s top priority. When she does get a little free time, dating isn’t on her radar.

“She’s too busy, and I get it,” Brie told the outlet. “Matteo is her world right now. She’s like, ‘I have no time between being on the road, our wine company and our podcast, and then Matteo. I try. But she’s like, ‘No, no.’ This is the thing with her: If she has a free night, she wants to Netflix and chill. She’s like, ‘I don’t want to go on a date. I don’t have to dress up.’”

As for Brie Bella, she married another WWE star, Bryan Danielson (stage name Daniel Bryan), in 2014. They welcomed a daughter, Birdie, in 2017, and a son, Buddy, in 2020. Nikki and Brie gave birth to Matteo and Buddy just one day apart. Now that the boys are getting older, they’re in awe of their mothers’ careers.

The Bellas have stepped in and out of the ring to focus on their businesses and families. However, they still maintain their passion for the sport. As much as they’ve enjoyed having their various business ventures and reality television shows, being professional wrestlers is their true calling.

“I feel like people have really felt our love and passion for the business because we don’t have to be doing it. We have thriving companies and we do very well. But we love it. And we missed it so much,” Brie shared with Us Weekly.