When Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando tied the knot on Saturday, Nov. 21, in Palm Springs, CA, it was an event that was surely filled with lots of love, laughter and memories with friends and family that the couple will never forget.

It was also an incredibly stylish event, which is why people are buzzing about one guest who didn’t exactly stick to the dress code and happened to stand out in a photo that’s caused a bit of a buzz online.

One Guest ‘Stood Out in Mustard Yellow’

Although details about Miley’s big day are still coming out, we do know that “[t]here appeared to be an all-black dress code for guests, with aerial shots of the crowd in cohesive dark tones,” according to W Magazine. “That is, except for one mystery guest, who stood out in mustard yellow.”

It turns out that the guest is graphic designer Belgica Vargas, the wife of producer Shawn Everett, who works with Miley.

In response to buzz about the fashion faux pas, “Belgica’s sister, Grecia, clarified she ‘didn’t know’ the dress code,” the Daily Mail explained. While some brides might be upset by the style snafu, the star had an arguably unexpected reaction, with Grecia continuing by saying “that Miley didn’t mind at all about the wardrobe mishap.”

“She didn’t know guys, her husband is really good friends with Miley and if you knew my bro in law then you would totally understand,” Grecia wrote in the comments of an Instagram post (via the Daily Mail). “My sister should have known better to double check on the invite. Anyway Miley is a sweetheart so she didn’t care as much as the internet does. Our family is having a few laughs.”

Miley and Maxx’s Wedding Was a Fashionable Affair

Belgica’s dress isn’t the only style-related aspect of Miley and Maxx’s wedding that people are talking about.

For instance, fans adore the fact that Miley’s wedding dress was a silk Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello that boasted long sleeves, an open back and a long train that pooled around her feet as she posed with her new husband.

Maxx opted to wear a Saint Laurent suit that featured a tuxedo jacket and matching pants along with a slim tie. He also slipped on his signature sunglasses for a few photos with his love.

That’s not to overlook the fact that even their dog was seen in a snazzy scarf!

As for the wedding guests, W Magazine mentions that Miley’s mom “Tish was photographed wearing a form-fitting black dress with a side slit and an off-the-shoulder cut,” while the bride’s father “Billy-Ray was spotted leaving in a black three-piece suit.”

“Cyrus’s sisters delivered on the dress code, with Noah wearing a black turtleneck dress with a satin waist sash, and Brandi wearing a fringed leather jacket,” per W. “On the more extravagant side was [Billy Ray’s girlfriend] Elizabeth Hurley in a sequined dress and a fur jacket, and her son, Damian, in an embellished velvet jacket.”