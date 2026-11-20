The sheer trend is still going strong in Hollywood thanks to fashionable figures like Julianne Hough who just showed up in a booty-baring see-through dress and Tessa Thompson who made an appearance in a translucent gown that boasted a belly-baring cut-out.

That’s not to mention Mckenna Grace. The “Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping” star has been stirring up buzz with her recent aesthetic choices, even sparking calls for her to play Britney Spears in the pop star’s biopic thanks to one specific lacy piece that you’ll surely recognize.

McKenna’s Dress Deserves a Second Look

Getty Mckenna Grace attends ‘Front Row’ With The Cast Of ‘Hunger Games’ at SiriusXM Studios on November 16, 2026, in New York City.

If you’re a fan of Grace, then you’ll know that she has been busy promoting her new “Hunger Games” movie. That included doing press in New York City on Monday, Nov. 16, while wearing another notable outfit in a long line of stylish ensembles.

Stepping out in an archival item from Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2012 ready-to-wear collection, the white dress appears to be quite professional at first glance. However, look again and you’ll notice that the incredibly chic item boasts a sheer skirt section that takes the entire design up a notch and adds an edgy twist.

This comes after Grace created a buzz by wearing a back lace dress that looked a lot like the item that Spears famously wore to the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

In response, Elite Daily shared an Instagram post suggesting that actress could (and perhaps should) play the singer in a biopic, with a caption saying, “Ok this is not a want, it’s a neeeed. 🖤”

See More of Mckenna’s Recent Fashion Flair

Getty Mckenna Grace attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ on November 16, 2026, in New York City.

The bold style seen in the “Hunger Games” movies has seemingly inspired Grace to embrace equally eye-catching and elaborate ensembles while attending recent industry events.

Her dresses have ranged from form-fitting silky pieces to voluminous ballgowns, while embellishments have included everything from faux flowers and butterflies to feathery wings that she could extended on either side or wrap around her body as she posed for the cameras.

Of course, you can’t forget about the fairytale-worthy gown that she wore to the “Elegance Is Authority: The Story, Style, And Power Of Panem” event at Musée Rodin in Paris back in October (scroll down to see it among other fabulous pieces below).

Getty Mckenna Grace attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ on November 16, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Mckenna Grace visits SiriusXM Studios on November 16, 2026, in New York City.

Getty Mckenna Grace attends ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Los Angeles Fan Event on November 9, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Mckenna Grace attends a ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Photocall at The Corinthia on October 28, 2026, in London, England.

Getty Mckenna Grace attends ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ UK Fan Screening at Westfield London on October 28, 2026, in London, England.

Getty Mckenna Grace attends 27th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Honors and Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch at The Balboa Bay Resort on October 18, 2026, in Newport Beach, California.