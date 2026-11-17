On Sunday, November 15, 2026, major names in the entertainment industry gathered at the Governors Awards in Hollywood. Actress Lily James joined the crowd to recognize the accomplishments of their peers, including Glenn Close’s honorary Oscar.

Though Lily James didn’t receive an honor, she attended the ceremony dressed in complete elegance. Fans completely fawned over the British actress’ gorgeous ensemble.

Lily James Shines in a Form-Fitting Silver Gown

Since 2009, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have hosted the Governors Awards. At the event, they present lifetime achievements throughout the film industry. This year marked the 17th ceremony.

“Cinderella” star Lily James attended the big event, absolutely dressed to impress.

“Thank you @theacademy for such an inspiring evening at the Governors Awards. The honourees brought me tears celebrating their work & huge impact. Icons. & thank you so much @tamararalph for this beautiful dress, 🤍” the “Downton Abbey” star captioned her latest Instagram post.

Getty Lily James attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

The 37-year-old graced the red carpet in a floor-length silver gown with a sweetheart neckline. The dress hugged her beautiful figure, perfectly accentuating her curves. Long, glimmering tassels cascaded from the dress at various points, including the straps.

Online, many fans noted that it reminded them of a classic Old Hollywood look.

“Absolutely stunning, Lily! A diamond in your own right, on your own tier, but this is next level🤍 You shine brighter than any other!” a fan wrote on Instagram.

The ‘Cinderella’ Star Dishes on Her Favorite Fashion Tips

While speaking to ELLE in March, Lily James discussed some of her favorite styling tips. At the end of the day, the British actress emphasizes that it’s all about knowing what works on an individual’s body.

“For me, it’s great tailoring. I think that you need to have a few key pieces in your wardrobe – almost like a uniform that you can mix and match with lots of different looks,” James shared. “I can be so indecisive, and I’m always so busy and have 10 billion thoughts in my brain, so sometimes getting ready is hard for me.

“So I need to have a simple sort of uniform that I can keep adapting and tailoring,” she added. “Looks that I know that I’ll feel good in…. A great blazer, a great coat, obviously a beautiful handbag and some beautiful boots. And you’re good to go.”

Lily James explained that during her youth, she felt very insecure about herself. She purposefully tried to dress down so she didn’t “take up too much space.”

“I feel the complete opposite now,” the actress added, emphasiez how much she “loves” to dress well. “I love to really take time and care in how I come across, and that gives me great confidence. It’s an expression of who you are, and where you’re at in your life, and how you choose to present yourself to the world. So, I take a lot more care and really enjoy that.”