Hailee Steinfeld Rocks the Red Carpet in Lacy Black Dress Just 7 Months Postpartum

Actress Hailee Steinfeld married Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in 2025. They went on to welcome their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, in April 2026.

Despite being just seven months postpartum, Steinfeld looked absolutely incredible on the red carpet for her latest film, “Hexed.” Check out her stunning ensemble for the evening and see how becoming a mother helped her prepare for the role.

Hailee Steinfeld Attends the ‘Hexed’ Premiere in Her Best Witchy Outfit

“Sinners” star Hailee Steinfeld is headed to the silver screen in a new animated film about an aspiring witch in “Hexed.” She provides the voice of the protagonist, Billie, who discovers that she has magical powers. Along with her mother Alice (Rashida Jones), they navigate Hexe, the realm where witches roam.

On November 12, the cast gathered on the red carpet in Los Angeles to celebrate the premiere. Steinfeld selected the perfect ensemble for the occasion, which featured a lacy jet-black dress and matching boots.

“#HaileeSteinfeld, consider us under your spell! 😍✨” PEOPLE captioned a series of photos of the actress at the premiere.

Fans flooded the comments to signal their approval. Hailee Steinfeld has become incredibly popular in Buffalo, New York, after marrying Josh Allen. Today, many affectionately refer to her as the “Queen of Buffalo,” or the “First Lady.”

“Queen of Buffalo💙❤️” one excited fan wrote in the comments.

“That’s Mrs. Allen to you all 🔥❤️❤️❤️” another chimed in.

“Gorgeous ❤️” a third added.

Disney/Getty Hailee Steinfeld attends the “HEXED” Los Angeles premiere on November 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans overwhelmingly agreed the actress was impeccably dressed for the occasion and did a wonderful job of promoting the film through her ensemble.

Motherhood Helped the Actress Tackle Her Latest Role

Since becoming a mother, Hailee Steinfeld admits it’s helped her relate to new roles in a different way. She plays a teen girl navigating her relationship with mother after discovering they’re both witches in “Hexed.”

“I gained so much perspective so quickly on the mother-daughter relationship,” the 29-year-old told PEOPLE. “I just gained a whole new understanding for it.”

Though Harper is only seven months old, Hailee Steinfeld thoroughly enjoyed being part of a mother-daughter story.

“There’s this constant battle of wanting to protect and shield and guard, but also push and encourage to just be your best self and do everything you know as a mother your baby is capable of doing,” Steinfeld continued.

The outlet asked what she’s learned about herself while experiencing the magic and journey of parenthood.

“There’s a long answer, but I’ll give the short one here: I’ve learned just how much of myself I still have to discover,” Hailee Steinfeld shared. “I thought becoming a mom would be this transformative experience about loving someone else, and it is that 1000%. But what I didn’t expect is how much she’s teaching me about myself.”

“She’s made me more patient, more present, and so much more aware of how special the little things are,” the actress said of her daughter.

Fans can see “Hexed” in theaters starting November 25, 2026.