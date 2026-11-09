Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in Daring Sideless Dress With Thigh-High Slit at the LACMA Gala [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, also known as EmRata, looked absolutely fabulous stepping out at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles this past weekend.

The event occurred on Saturday, November 7, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. It was was co-chaired for the 16th successive time by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow.

Every year since it began in 2011, the Gala has honored some of the best talents in the art and film world. The honorees this year were artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

Among the well-dressed A-list guest list that included the likes of Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Sofia Vergara, there was also Ratajkowski, 35.

Ratajkowski, who played influencer Wendy Jones in the Netflix rom-com series “Too Much,” took to social media to share her fabulous and daring look for the event with her fans.

Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Custom Gucci Gown at the Gala

Emily Ratajkowski shared her daring look from the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala with the 27.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post included a carousel of six videos and nine photographs. In all of them, Ratajkowski is wearing a gorgeous custom, deconstructed white halter gown by Gucci featuring an asymmetrical neckline, a silver logo tassel, a completely sideless design, and a dramatic hip-high leg slit.

The caption on Ratajkowski’s post begins, “thank you @lacma, @demna, the entire @gucci team and my own dream team for making my saturday so special!”

It concludes, “and shout out to the pre carpet espresso martini that gave me the extra lil confidence boost to pull up feeling fab.”

Ratajkowski’s fans and followers couldn’t get to the post’s comment section quick enough to share their thoughts about it.

Ratajkowski’s Fans & Followers Think She’s a ‘Goddess’

Getty Emily Ratajkowski.

The comments section of Emily Ratajkowski’s post is awash with complimentary fans and followers. They all love her look at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala and think she’s one of the most stunning women alive.

One of Ratajkowski’s followers commented, “goddess, incredible, I love you❤️.”

Another of her followers wrote, “The hair is really hairing these day.”

“In my opinion she is the most beautiful woman in the world ❤️❤️,” proclaimed one big fan of Ratajkowski.

Similarly, another hugely complimentary follower stated, “Hands down one of the most beautiful humans on the planet🔥🔥.”

“BOND GIRL ENERGY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” suggested someone else.

Somebody else who thinks Ratajkowski is goddess material posted, “Should’ve been in the Odyssey 😮😍❤️🔥👏.”

Finally, an Italian-speaking Instagram user commented, “Non ho più parole … troppo bona,” which translates as, “I’m at a loss for words … too good.”

Last we heard, Ratajkowski was working with author Stephanie Danler and writer and actress Lena Dunham on an as-yet-untitled female-driven series for A24 and Apple TV (per Deadline). Whether or not it comes to fruition remains to be seen. However, we’ll keep a keen eye out for it and look forward to hearing more about it as it develops.

Emily Ratajkowski’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.