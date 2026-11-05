Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Well-Toned Physique in Gorgeous Cut-Out Halter Dress at the CFDA Awards

Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion looked absolutely glamorous at the recent CFDA Awards in New York City.

Plenty of stars flocked to the event, ready to show off their best unique styles. However, fans agree that Megan Thee Stallion stood apart from the crowd, looking glamorous in her maroon halter dress. And on top of that, she showed everyone just how hard she’s been working in the gym.

Megan Thee Stallion Turns Heads at the CFDA Awards

The CFDA Awards recognize accomplishments in the fashion world. Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t among the honorees, but she still looked fantastic in her ensemble for the evening.

“Thank you @kimshuistudio 💋@cfda,” the singer captioned a new Instagram upload.

Her maroon gown for the event featured a lovely halter top with the sides cut out just below the breastline. A daring strip of fabric runs to her waist where it meets the skirt. The gown also featured plenty of elaborate intricacies, including beading and tassels.

Instagram initially flagged the post as containing AI content, which the artist quickly addressed.

“AI couldn’t generate this lol @instagram fix that please,” Megan Thee Stallion added in the comments.

“Megan REIGNING! 👑” a fan chimed in.

“Not you so pretty they think this AI content! Haha. 😍😍” another quipped.

Getty Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on November 2, 2026, in New York City.

While many fans appreciated how well the dress fit Megan Thee Stallion’s curves, several others noted her stunning physique. Over the past few months, the 31-year-old has expressed a growing interest in fitness.

In October, she posted several photos from her Gymshark collab.

“MEGAN DOES GYM 🔥Real hot girl sh*t takes work. I’m so excited to be working with @gymshark and bring thee Hot Girl energy to the gym,” the artist captioned a post on Instagram.

Fans agree that the hard work is certainly paying off after seeing Megan Thee Stallion rock her ensemble at the CFDA Awards.

The Grammy Winner Earned Her Angel Wings at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Fans felt delighted to see Megan Thee Stallion at the CFDA Awards, but that wasn’t the only place she’s made a splash recently. The artist also performed and walked the runway at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 18.

The 31-year-old commanded the crowd’s attention during the performance. But above all else, she was overjoyed to fulfill a lifelong dream.

“This is so unreal. This is so full circle. I feel like everybody has seen that I’ve been tweeting about this since I was like 14,” Megan Thee Stallion told Scott Evans ahead of the show. “Honestly, I was like, ‘Damn, it’s about time.’ No, but I feel so grateful. I feel so much gratitude. I feel so blessed. I’m just extremely excited to be here. I feel like I don’t know if everybody is as excited as I am. I’m pretty sure they are, but…”

“I came to eat. I came to devour and that’s what I’m going to do on the runway,” the Grammy winner proclaimed. “I feel like it’s not a secret that I eat it down every time I get on the stage. If you’re ready to see a baddie do her thing, tune in!”