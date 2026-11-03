Lizzo Dressed Up as the First Playboy Bunny of the Year — See Her Form-Fitting Gold Bustier

Fans have seen Lizzo slay a wildly deep-cut dress that shows off her fabulous figure and a “delicious” chocolate brown sheer gown, not to mention a teeny-tiny string bikini and a body-baring swimsuit, as well as a corset bodysuit and an eye-catching fur hat along with chic lingerie.

Now, see her dressed up as one of the most iconic Playboy Bunnies to ever put on the ears (and no, we’re not talking about Keanu Reeves, although he did wear the famous ensemble).

See Lizzo as Iconic Playboy Bunny of the Year Gina Byrams

Considering Lizzo’s penchant for embracing fashionable looks that are also buzzworthy, her fans were surely hoping (and expecting) something fabulous from the stylish star when it came to her 2026 Halloween costume… and she definitely delivered.

“I love Hoelloween because what do u mean I’m The First Bunny of the Year Gina Byrams in 1970?! 🤪,” Lizzo wrote in the caption of an Instagram post she shared on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The star also popped up a collection of photos, including one of Byrams posing in a gold Playboy Bunny outfit (bustier, bowtie, ears and all) while an artist paints her portrait. The other shots sees Lizzo in a version of the same outfit and in a similar setting.

For those who don’t know, Byrams “made history in 1970 when she was named Playboy’s very first Bunny of the Year,” according to Baltimore History Channel. “Chosen as one of 19 finalists from Playboy Clubs across the country, Byrams took home the top honor at the inaugural Bunny Beauty Contest, becoming the first to hold the title.”

When it comes to Lizzo’s Halloween homage to Byrams, the singer and musician’s social media followers loved what they saw, with one person leaving a comment saying, “LIZZO BE EATING!!!!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 and ate!!!!”

“More reasons to love lizzo 😍😍😍,” another person added.

Someone else left a message, telling the star, “I know you be getting your costumes together starting in July 😂”

That latter comment might be accurate thanks to the fact that Lizzo actually opted to dress up in two detailed Halloween costumes this year.

Lizzo Also Dressed Up as Dolly Parton for Halloween

Taking Halloween 2026 to the next level by showing up in two costumes, Lizzo also dressed up as the late Dolly Parton, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 80.

In an Instagram post showing Lizzo’s country music legend-inspired getup, she can be seen wearing a yellow and white bodysuit with floral details as well as a big blonde wig. In two photos, she poses with a guitar, and another shot shows her on the cover of a faux “Jolene” record.

“In 2024 when the world turned its back on me Dolly Parton asked me to play flute on her album,” Lizzo recalled in the caption of her post. “I, of course said ‘hell yes’ and my only ask was that she credit Sasha Floot as well… she not only credited @sashabefluting we went on to get a plaque for that album. Dolly, you icon you, thank you for believing in the good of humanity, for seeing our light in the darkness and loving us anyways! From H-Town to Nashville— ! We will always love you💖”