Elle Fanning Goes For a Sophisticated New Style for ‘Hunger Games’ Event, Looking Lovelier Than Ever

With the premiere of the highly anticipated new “Hunger Games” film just around the corner, the stars are stepping out in style. Elle Fanning plays a young Effie Trinket in “Sunrise on the Reaping,” and fans couldn’t be more pleased with the casting decision.

While Fanning opted for a true Effie-esque ensemble for the London fan screening, she chose something more sleek and reserved for the after party.

But no matter what the 28-year-old wears, fans agree she rocks every outfit.

Elle Fanning Opts for a Vintage Poised Look for the After Party

Though red carpet events are typically known for their glamorous, over-the-top looks, Elle Fanning chose something a little more subtle for the party following the “Hunger Games” London premiere.

“Effie X @evanclayton for the after party 🍸” the actress captioned a recent Instagram post, looking incredibly stylish in her black-and-brown ensemble. The high-necked dress featured long sleeves, shoulder pads, and stretched to her knees. Fanning added a matching hat and pointed black heels.

“Breathtaking!! An honour to dress you,” designer Evan Clayton replied in the comments.

Fans overwhelmingly agreed the outfit looked wonderful on the 28-year-old. Plenty offered words of praise for Clayton’s work.

“She’s a goddess 😍 ✨️ 💖 💕 ❤️” one Instagram user wrote.

“Divine 🤎✨” another added.

Actress Sharon Stone simply wrote, “Beautiful.”

Getty Elle Fanning attends “The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping” UK Fan Screening at Westfield London on October 28, 2026 in London, England.

But in true Effie Trinket style, Elle Fanning’s premiere dress was larger than life. She sported a ballet pink ballgown, complete with an elaborate matching headpiece.

The actress explained the iconic look on social media.

“I wore a ballerina box ‘Trinket’ of my own last night thanks to the genius Robert Wun! 🩰 SHE EVEN SPINS! And my necklace from Cartier was from 1998, the year I was born!” Fanning exclaimed.

“I can’t wait for you all to witness the cinematic spectacle that is ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping!'” the actress continued. “This cast is going to knock you off your feet!! Francis Lawrence and Suzanne Collins are a dynamic duo for the ages and I am deeply honored to have been swept up into their thoughtful heartbreaking heart pounding world! NOVEMBER 20, you know where you better be ;)”

Mckenna Grace Also Made a Splash at the ‘Hunger Games’ Event

Elle Fanning wasn’t the only “Hunger Games” star to attend the London premiere in style. Mckenna Grace also turned heads in her one-of-a-kind gown inspired by the 50th Hunger Games’ arena, designed to resemble a lush wonderland.

The 20-year-old rocked the stunning sleeveless evening gown with a sweetheart neckline. The dress’s bodice was designed to look like the beautiful daytime sky. As the gown flowed to the floor, it featured royal blue mountains, green pastures, and indigo flowers around the knees. A champagne pink train cascaded to the floor. Fans felt truly blown away by the masterpiece.

“Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” premieres in theaters on November 20.