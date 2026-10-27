Gabrielle Union Slays Fiery Red Bikini Ahead of Her 54th Birthday — Why She’ll Never Stop Wearing the ‘Tiniest of Bikinis’

To the delight of Gabrielle Union‘s admirers and anyone who appreciates a fashionable swimsuit, the stylish 53-year-old star has popped up in multiple chic bikinis over the past year.

Now, with Union’s 54th birthday just days away — she’ll celebrate the big event on October 29 — she’s appeared on a beach in a fiery red bikini, and the photos have left fans seriously impressed.

Gabrielle Wore Large Sunglasses and a Tiny Bikini

Union was recently seen spending a sunny day in the water while wearing a particularly eye-catching swimsuit. Page Six shared photos of the star on Instagram and added a caption describing her outing while telling social media users, “Gabrielle Union turned up the heat in Miami Beach ahead of her 54th birthday ❤️‍🔥”

In the shots, Union can be seen wearing large sunglasses and a stylish bandana wrapped around her head as her long hair hangs down her back. Of course, it was her bikini that truly made her stand out. A bright red two-piece design, the top was a band of material that cinched together in the middle of her chest. It also featured thin straps that matched the ones on the bottom section that arched over her hips while the front dipped below her belly.

When the actress was done in the water, she walked up onto the beach where she slipped on a pair of long denim shorts and appeared to also have a hoodie ready to climb into if she got chilly.

“She looks AMAZING!! ❤️❤️,” one person wrote in the comments of the Instagram post from Page Six.

Another fan of the star added, “😮 wow”

Someone else left a comment referring to Union’s cheerleading movie that came out back in 2000, saying, “Oh she getting ready for a bring it on reboot!!!! Put that uniform on 💯”

Gabrielle Is ‘Going To Wear the Tiniest of Bikinis Literally Until Death’

Getty Gabrielle Union

It’s seems pretty clear that Union has no intention of getting rid of her bikinis any time soon. In fact, back in June 2024, when she was 51, she spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about aging, saying, “[D]o exactly what you want to do… I just started living for myself, and it freed me. It really felt like a gorilla hopped off my back.”

The star continued by noting that otherwise, “[y]ou’re carrying not only whatever pressure you put on yourself, but you’re also carrying the pressure of your family and community.” Although, “[a]t times, they want to put people in the spotlight, and you have to speak for a whole group of people, and it can feel like a lot of pressure,” she noted that as she gets older, “I’m like, I don’t care.”

“As long as it doesn’t hurt me or my family, I’m gonna get these jokes off, and I’m going to do exactly what I want to do,” she said.

On top of that, she was sure to mention,”And I’m going to wear the tiniest of bikinis literally until death. I will be face down in the casket in a thong bikini.”