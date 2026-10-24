Heidi Klum’s Hint at Her 2026 Halloween Costume Is Super-Creepy — Can You Guess What She’s Going To Be?

If you weren’t already well aware, Heidi Klum is not only famous for her career in the fashion industry. She also happens to be the “Queen of Halloween,” according to People. Thrilling fans every year with a buzzworthy costume, each one is seemingly more elaborate than the last.

Now, she’s given fans a peek at her 2026 Halloween costume and it’s, er, well… what is that?!

Do You Know What This Is?

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Klum hopped onto Instagram to share a post that focused on her upcoming Halloween costume. As you might expect from this particular star, the image shows something that’s very detailed. It’s also potentially icky. There’s protruding bits and shiny parts, hollow sections and lots of weirdness.

The model included a caption with her post, asking her followers, “What’s my costume?🤪”

She then added, “One week to go…. 🫆🔎👻🎃🧛🏻‍♀️😱🩸🦇🕸️ #HeidiHalloween”

The post prompted plenty of reactions, including guesses as to what we’re seeing. One person wondered if it’s “an autopsy?😜🫁”

“Last of us 😂🤙🏼,” came from another fan.

Someone else left a comment, writing, “Something under water 🤿🪸”

Heidi Has Shared Her Halloween Tips

Getty Heidi Klum as a lady E.T. for Halloween 2024

In the past, Klum’s Halloween costumes have seen the star dressing up as Lady Godiva (2001) and Betty Boop (2002), as well as an elderly woman (2013), Jessica Rabbit (2015), an earthworm (2022), a lady E.T. (2024) and a Medusa-like creature (2025), just to name a few.

“I think planning [is important]. I think a lot of people just wait, and then they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s Halloween. What am I going to do?'” Klum said while talking to People in 2024 as she discussed “her Halloween dos and don’ts as spooky season commences.”

If you do find yourself in a last minute costume-related predicament, then Klum noted, “We all have a lot of things in the house that you can make something with. … I feel like a lot of things you can find around the house, or in the basement, or in your closet.”

As for Klum, she starts putting in the effort months ahead of time. She previously told People, “There goes a lot into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight. It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning.”

She also mentioned, “And also then when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things.”

Of course, costumes aren’t the only part of Halloween. There’s also putting up decorations, and Klum told People, “I’m really into spider webs, so I love them inside of the house and outside of the house. Everything will be webbed in here, from the chandeliers to the trees — like, you have to go through a lot of webbing in the house.”

“Or when you come to the front door, this ghost thing starts moving, and we have things popping up, hands coming out of the ground,” she added. “I like all of that stuff.”