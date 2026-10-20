Demi Moore, 63, Is Flawless & Elegant at the Academy Museum Gala

Even after decades in the spotlight, Demi Moore proves time and time again that she absolutely knows how to stand out at any public event.

The “St. Elmo’s Fire” star recently attended the Academy Museum Gala, designed to raise money for the institution dedicated to preserving Hollywood history. Moore, 63, arrived in a gorgeous ballgown that reminded many of the elaborate looks from the Golden Age of Tinseltown.

Demi Moore Stepped Out in a Beautifully Classic ‘Old Hollywood’ Look

On Saturday, October 17, many high-profile guests attended the annual Academy Museum Gala. “A Few Good Men” star Demi Moore was among them, dripping with absolute elegance.

“An enchanting evening celebrating this year’s wonderfully talented honorees. Always a pleasure to attend & support the incredible work of the @academymuseum 🤍” the actress captioned an Instagram post from the big event.

The top half of the actress’s gown is strapless, sleek, and black. Just below the waist, the dress blossoms out in cascading, soft lilac ruffles. Moore added gorgeous dangling diamond earrings and a matching bracelet and ring. She had her hair styled in a classic updo, leaving a few strands down in the front. The starlet seemed to have a wonderful time mingling with other A-listers as they raised money for the museum.

“Nice to see old Hollywood elegance coming back!” one fan praised Moore’s look in the comments. Several others agreed, echoing similar sentiments.

“So pretty!” Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks’ wife, sweetly added.

Demi Moore posted a video of herself modeling the gown, showing off her stunning look at different angles. Fans agreed she was absolutely a vision in her one-of-a-kind ballgown. The actress looks to be having a lovely time as she turns and fluffs her ruffled skirts.

The Actress Loved Being the Mother of the Bride This Year

Demi Moore has had several reasons to dress up this year, and fans adore seeing her in such lovely outfits. This summer, her daughter, Tallulah, got married. Moore loved celebrating her daughter and seeing her marry the love of her life.

“There are moments in life that feel almost too beautiful to be real — and watching my Tallulah become a bride, surrounded by so much love, was one of them. My heart is full of memories and gratitude as I watch you step into this beautiful new chapter, ♥️” the actress captioned her Instagram photos from the special day.

“Tallulah, seeing you so radiant and so deeply loved filled my heart with a feeling I’ll carry forever. May your life together be filled with adventure, laughter, and a love that only grows richer with time. I love you so much my heart is bursting!” Moore added.

The mother of the bride wore a loose-fitting dark blue-green gown. Tallulah’s sisters, Rumer and Scout, wore gowns in a lighter hue of the color. Fans agreed the family looked absolutely fabulous as they celebrated Tallulah’s special day.

Fans look forward to seeing more quality time between Demi Moore and her girls.